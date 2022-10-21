Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Continues... Warm temperatures, minimum relative humidities between 20 and 30 percent, and southerly breezes at 10 to 20 mph, will result in an elevated risk for wildfires through early evening. Any fire that starts could become difficult to control. Warm and dry weather will continue through at least Monday. Any outdoor burning should be postponed until conditions improve. Obey all local burn bans.