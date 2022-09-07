JEFFERSONVILLE — Colon Cancer will be the number one cause of cancer death by 2040, according to the American Cancer Society.
The disease is the third most common cancer in the United States, but the Colon Cancer Prevention Project wants to put an end to the disease.
And, on Sept. 24 at the Big Four Bridge, the "Kicking Butt 5K" will try to raise awareness and funds to fight colon cancer. Events will start at 7:15 a.m. but the race will not begin until 9 a.m.
The Colon Cancer Prevention Project was founded by Dr. Whitney Jones, a Louisville gastroenterologist, and its activities have spread into the region. The organization was created to eliminate preventable colon cancer death and suffering by making sure people get timely screenings.
The organization has created the 5K walk to raise awareness and make donations.
“Some registrants will run in memory of loved ones,” said Amanda Smart, Executive Director of the Colon Cancer Prevention Project. “Some will register as a team to support a survivor and raise awareness in their honor.”
During the walk, participants will be timed and will receive a bib and shirt. While the event is happening, there will be information on how to prevent colon cancer and what you can do to support someone with the disease.
If you want to support but cannot participate in a 5K, there is a 1-mile fun walk and a virtual walk you can sign up for.
At the event, Renee Isenberg Lewis will speak. Lewis is a survivor of colon cancer and a member of Board of Directors for the project.
In addition to the race, there will be a petting zoo, puppies, best-dressed dog competition and a free kids' dash.
The kids' dash will start at 8:45 a.m. and it will be a quarter-mile distance. Every kid will be rewarded with a participation medal and times will not be recorded.
The best-dressed dog competition will be put on by Chewy and The Kentucky Humane Society. People are encouraged to enter their pets wearing their best clothes.
