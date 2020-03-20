Kohl’s has announced that as a result of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic the company has temporarily closed its stores nationwide. Stores will remain closed through at least April 1.
Kohl’s will continue to serve its millions of customers through Kohls.com and Kohl’s App and will ship their desired items directly to their homes.
Kohl’s will provide further updates, including news on store reopenings, at Corporate.Kohls.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.