Some years ago, when my then young son’s team was playing a game in a church basketball league, the referee stopped the game for a moment.
The ref was also the church’s athletic director.
He asked the coach on the opposing team to “take some of the anger” out of his voice when he yelled instructions to his players.
That coach wasn’t screaming obscenities or even insults. He was frustrated that his young charges didn’t seem to be listening to him. Because of that, an edge crept into his voice.
One that shouldn’t have been there.
The referee/athletic director — a thoroughly decent man — stopped the game for two reasons.
First, he wanted to remind the coach that the players involved were just kids, kids who still were learning the game. They were going to make some mistakes along the way. That’s part of the growing/learning process.
The second thing was just as important. It was important for the coach to act like an adult — to model the ways responsible adults should behave, even when things don’t go their way or as they might have wished.
The coach got the message.
He softened his voice and became more encouraging. His instructions, even when delivered at a high-decibel level, were warmer.
A curious thing happened.
His players started listening to him. They began to play better. They became more focused because they were having more fun.
Before, the only thing they heard when he yelled was the anger in his voice. When that was gone, they could hear what he was trying to tell them.
I thought about that moment in a church basketball game as I watched and read coverage of the near meltdowns of the very young Russian female skaters in the Olympics. Their coaches and the assembled mass of Olympic and athletic administrators put so much pressure on these girls that they drained much of the joy of competing out of the experience.
Many critics said that this was an instance in which the adults failed the children who were their charges.
Those critics have a point.
For at least two reasons, I never have understood why screaming at and berating young athletes is such a big part of the sports world.
The first reason is that the conduct often would be unacceptable in any other context. If we were walking through a shopping mall and saw an adult bullying an adolescent or child, most of us would stop and possibly intervene — particularly if it were a much older man lambasting a young girl. We might even summon the police or child protective services.
But if it is a coach doing the bellowing, that makes conduct we wouldn’t tolerate in other circumstances somehow OK.
Too often, we seem to say that the adults in the sports world often have a dispensation to commit what amounts to child abuse.
That’s just not right.
The second reason I don’t understand is that it just isn’t effective.
I work with young people all the time. Because of the way we have structured our journalism program at the school where I teach, we often put students in highly pressurized, stressful and competitive situations.
I’ve never found it useful to tell an 18-year-old who is about to interview the governor or a U.S. senator — often before an audience of tens or even hundreds of thousands of people — that I’ll be upset if she makes a mistake. She already is nervous enough about the challenge before her. Adding to her anxiety won’t aid her performance.
My job — as her teacher, as her coach — is to tell her that she has within her the power and the skill to do the job.
And to remind her that, if she does fall down, she also has within her the will and the drive to get back up and keep going.
Most important, it’s my job — it’s any grownup’s job — to show how mature adults deal with disappointment. In such situations, real grownups master their anger. They don’t let it master them.
As that coach in the church basketball league learned long ago, when one gives free rein to his anger, the anger is the thing young people hear.
Not what the adult is trying to say.
Or teach.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
