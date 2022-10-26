Members of the KYANA Car Club traveled to Hazard, Kentucky earlier this month to give the largest donation to charity in the club’s history.
The check for $14,000 was presented to the Housing Development Alliance, INC, an affordable housing developer. The developer is leading efforts to rebuild and repair homes that were destroyed by recent flooding in the Hazard area. In addition, the club took a truckload of donated items for survivors.
KYANA is a car club whose members are car enthusiasts, all volunteers, and host car-part swap meets. They also help to support the NSRA (National Street Rod Association) in their yearly swap meet event in Louisville. The proceeds from these events are then donated to charities in Louisville and all around Kentuckiana. KYANA Charities is the part of the organization that oversees their charity donations.
The club hosts the largest indoor car-part swap meet in the country in Louisville at the KY Expo every spring. This year will be the 57th year for this event.
