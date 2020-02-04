INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation requiring Indiana schools to test water for lead, one dealing with health care and another raising the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases involving children advanced in the General Assembly last week:
House Bill 1265: Requires schools to test drinking water to make sure it meets national drinking water regulations for lead and copper
What it does: Authored by Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, HB 1265 would require all schools in Indiana to complete lead and copper testing in their drinking water by 2023. This effort is a result of reports of levels of lead exceeding federal limits were found in 159 Marion County schools in 2018. The bill originally only included testing schools in Lake County, but was amended Wednesday to make the requirement statewide.
What happened: HB 1265 passed in the House 89-2 Thursday morning. “We don’t want to be classified with Flint. We’re better than that,” Jackson said when presenting the bill on the House floor.
What’s next: HB 1265 will move to the Senate for consideration.
Senate Bill 5: Prohibits health provider contracts from including provisions that don’t allow them to disclose the price of health care services.
What it does: A health provider that violates the provisions in the law would be committing a deception act and would violate multiple Indiana insurance codes.
What happened: An amendment was passed in the Senate Thursday that requires health providers to disclose service claims data to employers providing the coverage. It also requires disclosure of claims to follow federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines.
What’s next: SB 5 can be considered for a final vote next week.
Senate Bill 109: Would change the statute of limitations on sexual assault case when the victim was a child. Under current law, sexual assault charges have to be filed before the victim turns 31.
What it does: It revives any previous sexual assault cases if no action was ever filed, or an action was filed and dismissed by a court because of the statute of limitations. The law allows an additional five years to pursue charges if there is new evidence—DNA, a confession or a recording.
What happened: The Senate Thursday adopted an amendment that allows sexual assault cases that occurred before July 1, 2020 to be revived only if the victim is currently under 31. If the victim is over 31, it will require the discovery of DNA, a confession, or the discovery of a recording used to support the case.
What’s next: SB 109 is eligible for a vote before the full Senate next week.
