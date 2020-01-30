SOUTHERN INDIANA — Leadership Southern Indiana will be hosting its upcoming Breakfast Series events on Feb. 6 and March 5. The events include a breakfast with special guest speakers, and are held in the Hoosier Room at Indiana University Southeast.
The first event is Thursday, Feb. 6 from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. The speaker, Brad Estes, president of Louisville City FC, will be discussing the topic “From Coopers to League Champions.”
The second event will be held Thursday, March 5 from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Special guest speakers, Mike Mountjoy, a founding partner of MCM CPA and Advisors, and Dr. Mark Lynn of Visionworks will be covering the topic of “Vision & Legacy.”
The Breakfast Series is sponsored by Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and Indiana University Southeast. Register online at LeadershipSI.org or call 812- 246-6574.
Cost: Legacy Club Members: Free; Single Event: $15/member, $25/non-member; Series Package: $25/member, $40/non-member.
