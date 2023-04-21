Leadership Southern Indiana continues to see growth as it brings on its new administrative coordinator. Hannah Heil accepted the position earlier this month and has begun the process of learning the many facets of Leadership.
The position of administrative coordinator is new for the nonprofit, but one it knew would support the execution for a number of efforts they look to implement.
“She brings a steady, consistent presence that completes this team.” said Mark Eddy, the organization’s President/CEO.
John Edwards, director of programs, also expressed his approval of the addition. “We at Leadership Southern Indiana are very excited to have Hannah join us. I’m looking forward to adding her perspective to our organization and cannot wait to see how she can help us to serve the leaders of our community.”
Heil is a native of Southern Indiana, graduated from Scottsburg High School and received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana Southeast University.
“I’m looking forward to my career with Leadership Southern Indiana,” Heil said. “To me, leadership is — in part — building and coaching others to make them stronger, which the organization exemplifies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.