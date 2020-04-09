NEW ALBANY — The board of directors of Leadership Southern Indiana has authorized a fund to help support frontline workers during this COVID 19 virus crisis.
“In keeping with our mission, we are mobilizing our alumni and resources to help make a difference in the communities we have been blessed to serve for over 38 years," Mark Eddy, president/CEO of LeadershipSI, said in a news release. "We are asking to please consider a gift of any size during our special week of giving April 13th – April 17th."
Contributions can be made online https://leadershipsi.org/leadership-si-covid-19-support-fund/ or you can mail a check (note in your memo – For COVID 19 Fund) to: Leadership SI, 8204 Highway 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172 .
