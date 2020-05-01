NEW ALBANY – Leadership Southern Indiana’s COVID-19 support fund generated over $2,500 to help support local frontline workers during the COVID 19 virus crisis. All donations were gathered from Leadership Southern Indiana’s alumni.
“We are very pleased to be able to give back to those that are going the extra mile, showing true leadership and are on the frontline of this crisis. They are the true heroes,” Mark Eddy, President/CEO of LeadershipSI, said in a news release.
The entire fund will be split among the following Southern Indiana organizations in efforts of providing some relief for the frontline workers.
• Clark Memorial Hospital
• Floyd Memorial Foundation — to support Baptist Health Floyd
• LifeSprings — to support phone cards and gift cards for those infected with the COVID 19 virus – funds will be used to help patients stay connected to their health care professionals and to get needed supplies
• Personal Counseling Services — to help support efforts for counseling of frontline workers
