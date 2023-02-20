St. John Paul II Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Men’s Club annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
The time will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at the Sellersburg Campus, 2605 West St. Joe Road.
Fish (baked or fried), and shrimp dinners will be available with fries or baked potato and two side dishes plus lemonade or coffee. Dinners are $14 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $2 per slice. Cash and cards accepted.
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children’s dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Cardinal Ritter Council Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, will offer a Fish Fry every Friday in Lent. Lunch drive-thru only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m.. Fish, shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, hush puppies, baked potato (dinner only) or fries, slaw, and homemade dessert. Majority of proceeds will go toward charitable outreach efforts. Come see our newly renovated building. For more information, call 812-944-0891.
