Teresa Ballew, in her April 8 letter, describes how the Senate Voting Rights Bill is an attempt to “rig” elections.
I argue that much of the legislation being sponsored by Republican legislatures is such an attempt so that elections in those states will be won by a majority of Republican candidates. The Georgia election legislation is an example. Parts of the bill may be needed. I don’t think that voter ID use is a large hardship on voters.
However, neither Ballew or [Beth] Barker in her April 7 letter tried to defend parts of a bill that allows the legislature to appoint a Republican majority on the State Election Board, which in turn can remove county boards they feel are “poorly performing.” Poor performance is not defined. Might it be continued election of Democratic candidates in historically Democratic counties like Fulton County? Remember, Republican Lt. Gov. [Geoff] Duncan admitted in a press conference that voting restrictions in Georgia occurred due to “10 weeks of misinformation from President Trump,” and additional misinformation from Rudy Guliani.
Barker states that the NT should not publish controversial columns or opinion. because they may “alienate the readers who are surely conservative.” May I remind her, that free and open discussion of controversial opinion is a major purpose of the 1st amendment, and was passed to maintain a free exchange of ideas.
Let’s also remember, voters can certainly be wrong; their ideas can be manipulated through the use of emotions. For example, after 9/11, the G.W. Bush administration manipulated public opinion in such a way as to create majority support for the invasion of Iraq. The terrorists were encamped and trained in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and in this country. Iraq had nothing to do with the terrorist attacks. Furthermore, U.S. intelligence reported there were WMDs present in Iraq. Inspectors were on the ground finding NO WMDs. However the administration knew that fear would push citizens into supporting an invasion.
Eighteen years later, most rational people would agree Iraq was a major mistake and the invasion was supported by a “Big Lie.” Now this country faces another “Big Lie” pushed by a president who was and continues to be a habitual liar. We are still paying for our mistakes in Iraq. We will continue to pay for mistakes from Trump if Americans refuse to admit the negative consequences of his lies.
Larry Skeens, Henryville
