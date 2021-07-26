State Senator Ron Grooms recently published an article in the News and Tribune discussing SR 8, a bill he introduced to the Indiana General Assembly supporting the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan.
The Baker-Shultz plan works to reduce carbon emissions by imposing a carbon fee at the emission source while simultaneously reducing the economic burden on ordinary energy consumers by passing on a dividend to cover the increase in energy prices.
There seems to be some misunderstanding as to how such a carbon fee/dividends plan works. Far from allowing energy companies to pollute at will so long as they pay to pollute, carbon fees assign the cost of the use of fossil fuels where the cost belongs, on the producer. Historically, the cost of burning carbon fuel was ignored resulting in the ultimate cost being borne by the public through increases in asthma and other pulmonary diseases as well as rising temperatures and the resulting impacts we are becoming all too accustomed to seeing: heat waves, wildfires, storms, and flooding.
The idea is that if producers bear an economic cost for fossil fuel pollution that reflects the cost currently borne by ordinary citizens, they will be incentivized to find solutions to the problem of fossil fuel pollution such as greater investment in renewable sources of energy. Over time, the Baker-Schultz plan increased the carbon fee thus increasing the substitution of cleaner, cheaper options for fossil fuels. What’s more, if emission targets are not met, the carbon fee will be further increased to ensure meaningful reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. If implemented this year, the Baker-Schultz plan would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by half by 2035 compared to the amount of carbon dioxide released in 2005, the baseline used by the Paris Climate Accords for reduction of CO2. The Baker-Schultz plan would thus far exceed the United States’ initial commitment established in the Paris agreement.
By incentivizing change with the imposition of the cost of fossil fuel pollution on the energy producers, we can reduce air pollution and slow global warming without having to add to the already long list of environmental regulations. As a former environmental attorney, I understand how numerous, complicated, and at times onerous environmental regulations have become in an effort to protect the environment. Carbon fee and dividend plans like Baker-Shultz offer us the opportunity to combat the problem of global warming without adding to the cost of regulatory supervision and compliance.
Lili Lutgens
New Albany
