Recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day
Tuesday, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.
In 2018 at Baptist Health Floyd Emergency Room, there were 1,183 drug overdoses. Of that number, 882 or 74 percent of the drug overdoses were adults ages 50 and up. Fast forwarding to today, the latest statistics in the first year of a tumultuous pandemic are that the 2020 data for Baptist Health Floyd ER lists overdoses are down to 844, with 531 being age 50 and older, which would be 63 percent of the of the overdose cases there.
It is good news that the numbers are lower, however the bad news is that 844 people still overdosed on prescription medications, drugs and alcohol.
From January to May of this year, so far 235 out of 420 (56 percent) overdoses were 50 and older. If one of the older adults was your family member or a dear friend, it could be life-changing and devastating news for you and the families involved. The most frustrating part about overdose cases, particularly for older adults, is that they are preventable. Many are accidental, and there are strategies to help a person manage their medications to prevent the dire consequences.
If you are 50 or older and take prescription medications, OTC (over the counter) medications or both, have you checked with your physician, nurse practitioner or pharmacist to see what might cause a harmful interaction with mixing your medications with alcohol or even specific foods? Many physician offices request your full list of medications, OTC medications and vitamins or supplements to screen out and prevent problems. Many also ask if you drink alcohol and how often to prevent harmful interactions.
Many prescriptions are not safe to mix specifically with alcohol – in fact the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has a six-page list of commonly used medications that should not be used with alcohol. You can find that pamphlet online at www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/harmful-interactions-mixing-alcohol-with-medicines to download their pdf document. Mixing marijuana and medications is also very risky – especially when the medications already have a sedative or depressant effect. Research is still limited, so be sure to discuss this with your physician, nurse practitioner or pharmacist before taking that risk.
On International Overdose Awareness Day, we can grieve those we’ve lost, hug those who survived, educate ourselves and make wise decisions to prevent becoming one of those statistics. Our families and friends deserve no less.
Susan Hudson, M.Ed., CPS
Our Place, Inc.
New Albany
