Before I answer that question, I would like to add another hero to my list of heroes that I included in my last letter to the Editor on the Ukraine. That is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I heard him speak in person at the U of L Law School in the spring of 1967, a year before he was shot to death in Memphis. I became an advocate of the truth of that law school event. The Law School dean and I found photographs of the event and the law school librarian and I found a story about the event in a Law School student publication. The Courier-Journal didn’t report on the event and the U of L archivist at the time knew nothing about it.
What’s going on in the Ukraine?
Two IUS professors, Drs. Kramer and Peters, gave their opinions. Then I gave my counter-opinion. I don’t say theirs' were wrong and mine was right. They were all opinions based upon apparent facts! Then, Clark County Judge Steve Fleece chimed in on the subject. But, I do have to say he was wrong!
I am going to categorize his misstatements as duds, and I don’t mean “clothing,” I mean “unexploded bombs.”
Duds #1 and #2: Judge Fleece claimed that the two "spy plane incidents from the 1960’s” that I cited, were not, in any way, related to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Judge, I beg your pardon. I just read an extensive article in the March 2022 issue of the Aviation History magazine on the second such incident where 31 American sailors spying on North Korea and the Soviet Union were shot down by a North Korean MIG-21 fighter plane, The sailors were in a civilian plane flying near North Korea and the Soviet Union where they were obviously spying on both nations. Readers, read the article! And, Judge Fleece, if you would read the whole article, you would read Military Aviation Historian, Barry Levine’s, conclusion on page 38, “What is certain is that North Korea has remained a very difficult and diplomatic problem for the U.S., right up to the present day," because of that second event. He said that about North Korea’s Supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, but I think even IUS Profs. Kramer and Peters would analogize it to President Putin.The reader can believe the uninformed judge or the historian's published story in a highly respected aviation history magazine.
Dud #3: Judge Fleecer claimed that Biden doesn’t need the Ukraine for American missiles because Biden could put them in Poland. If I haven't been misinformed, he has already done that, much to the consternation of many Polish citizens. That leads to Dud #4. (To be continued soon).
Bill Smith
New Albany, IN
