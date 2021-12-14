Resolve to quit smoking in 2022
In January many have the tradition to create a resolution for the year ahead. If you are a smoker, I would like to encourage you to make the resolution to quit smoking.
The positive impact of quitting smoking starts within twenty minutes of your last cigarette! After 20 minutes of not having a cigarette, your blood pressure and pulse start to return to normal levels. By the eight-hour mark, the carbon monoxide level in your blood begins to return to normal levels.
The risk of having a heart attack decreases by 24 hours. By the 48-hour mark, your senses will be heightened for taste and smell. At seventy-two hours your lungs will be able to fill more with air, and you should be able to breathe easier.
The likelihood that you will be able to quit for a lifetime increases once you make it to the one-week mark. At the two-week mark, you will experience improved circulation and oxygenation making it easier to move around and exercise. By February, your sense of energy will increase, and smoking-related symptoms such as sinus congestion and shortness of breath when exercising will have decreased. In June, you will be coughing less phlegm and mucus. By this time next year, your body will have experienced dramatic health improvements.
If you chose to resolve to quit smoking, Indiana’s Tobacco Quitline is here to help. By calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (7848-669), you can connect with several resources FREE. The Tobacco Quit Line offers a quit coach, a text to quit program, a web coach, quitting aids, and a quit guide.
Make today day one.,
Angie Moore
Clark County Minority Tobacco Coordinator
Community Action of Southern Indiana
