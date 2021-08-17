Time to address climate change
Seth Borenstein’s article, “Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says” of August 13th, 2021, accentuates the need for swift and effective climate action at the federal level. The falsehood that the complex conundrum of global warming—a mere symptom of the climate change affliction—can be remedied through individual actions like recycling, turning off one’s vehicle, or powering down electronics is no longer tolerable. The United States must lead the rest of the world in generating momentum for averting planetary destabilization.
I am asking Representative Trey Hollingsworth to support carbon pricing because it is our most effective emergency brake for global warming. The simple fact is that most of us will not surrender our phones, vehicles, computers, or other fossil-fuel-dependent items in the name of stopping global climate change. A carbon price will prevent humanity from having to sacrifice our technologies and standards of living. This policy would guide the invisible hand of the economy towards alternative energy sources that produce lower emissions.
As Borenstein demonstrates, we are experiencing catastrophic conditions in our country at current warming levels. The time to supersede political games and delays with meaningful climate action is now.
Zachary Giuffre
Jeffersonville
