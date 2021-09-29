No one chooses fire and brimstone
This is in Response to Tom May’s August 28, 2021, column, “Lives are transformed starting in our hearts, home.”
The passage of time will not put Mr. May at a disadvantage because I am only going to cover his Biblical concept of an eternal “fire and brimstone” Hell which has appeared in many of his earlier columns. Reminder: Real Estate; location, location, location. The Bible; interpretation, interpretation, interpretation. He states, “Sin has left a debt that can only be resolved through the PAYMENT of MY LIFE! Sin demands judgment with an ETERNAL PUNISHMENT! Paul says one thing that unites us that we ALL deserve GOD’S WRATH.” (Capitalization Mine)
If you are having trouble with the paradox of a loving and just God and eternal fire punishment, this is called Theodicy and you are not alone. I covered this, with just suffering, in my Oct. 11, 2017, letter, “God and Undeserved Suffering”, so you might want to go to your file of my letters and reread it. (LOL)
First, the Bible is NOT clear on an “eternal Hell”. The Jehovah Witnesses, the Seventh Day Adventist and the United Church of God (UCG) state that Hell will be a FINAL consummation of the “sinners” and, yes, they use the Bible to support their position which includes explaining verses commonly used to support an eternal Hell. Strobel, in his book, “The Case for Faith”, states it is NOT “fire and brimstone” but a place of eternal regret of rejecting God. In one booklet, I counted 122 verses used by the UCG to support a non-eternal Hell and that included the story of Lazarus and the Rich Man (Luke 16:19-31).
The common defense of justification of an eternal painful Hell is that it is a conscious choice we made, and that God is only allowing you to continue the choice you made. “Reality Check: You cannot use sensory perceived examples to explain non-sensory agenda.” Me, Oct. 29, 2015.
I can choose to write this letter. I can choose what to have for dinner. I cannot choose anything supernatural, such as the existence or non-existence, of Hell because I lack the learning capacity (sensory perception, “In Reason We Trust”) to make a conscious decision on supernatural agenda: this is where “faith” plays its roll. NO ONE, CONSCIOUSLY, is going to choose an eternal “fire and brimstone” Hell!! I mean, duh!!
Strobel, in his book, “The Case for Faith”, states, from his “expert”, “Whenever you’re trying to understand what an author is teaching (In the Bible), you begin with CLEAR passages that were intended by the author to speak on the question, and then move to unclear passages that may not be intended to teach on the subject.” Okay, since I know Ralph Scales reads my letters, let’s make this a competition: Strobel verses Dr Bart Ehrman, author of, “Heaven and Hell”, and I’ll use the number of pages covered on the verses as the score. Strobel uses pages 184-185 to prove a CLEAR understanding of Daniel 12:2 as an eternal Hell: Ehrman uses pages 121-123 to state this verse supports a non-eternal Hell. Ehrman 3, Strobel 2. Hmmm…close. Let’s proceed. Okay, same agenda as last score. Strobel uses page 185 for Matthew 25: Ehrman uses pages 154-157, 160, 163-166 and 201-202. Final score: Ehrman 14, Strobel 3. Yes, the NON-ETERNALS won by a landslide! The words “clear” and “Bible” are antonyms.
For years, I was apprehensive about challenging apologists with their Biblical formal education since I do not any formal training. Don’t make the same mistake I did; more than likely, they will argue from a supernatural viewpoint which is easily refuted.
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
