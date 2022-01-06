Reader issues bipartisan criticism
To be politically correct I am going to admonish both the Republican and the Democrat Parties in this letter.
First, for the Republicans, I believe it was horrid for the New Albany License Branch on Charlestown Road to be closed down during for, at least, part of October. My wife and I and our daughter had three automobile transactions during that time and we had to go to the Clarksville Branch. They were open!
Further, I frequently go by the old branch on Mt. Tabor Road to go to Honey Baked Hams and have seen many people parking and trying to get into the branch. There is a minuscule sign on the door, but you can’t read it till you get to the door.
One time I went to the Charlestown Road branch and when I went through the door, there was another minuscule sign on the inside door saying they were closed until Saturday, so on Saturday I repeated my path and the inside sign said they were still closed.
During all this time the U. S. Postal Service was open, so what happened? I suggest you call our local Indiana legislators and the Indiana governor, and ask them what happened. I believe license branches are essential services and should be open all the time. All the other private businesses where the Charlestown Road branch is located, were open.
Second, for the Democratic Party. I started noticing around Christmas time that Christmas cards addressed to us from New Albany folks were postmarked from “Louisville”. I called a few family members and friends who received my cards, and they were also postmarked from "Louisville”.
I don’t have any complaints against Louisville except the way they run their city, but I have a special attachment to the “New Albany” postmark. I wonder what happened to people that drove to Bethlehem, Indiana or Santa Clause, Indiana for their special postmarks.
I suggest you call the New Albany Mayor’s office, your local Congressional representatives, and the US President.
These are the kind of irritants that affect all of us and should not be tolerated. Chalk it up to complacency, defined as “unconcern" or “conceitedness".
Bill Smith
New Albany