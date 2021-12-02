No reason to dissolve Clarksville parks board
On Nov. 19, members of the Clarksville Parks Board received an email from the Clarksville Town Council stating that the Clarksville Parks Board would be dissolved effective Dec. 31, 2021.
Being a member of the Clarksville Parks Board, I received that email. It stated they would have a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. with Park Board members, Ryan Ramsey, Town Council President, and Kevin Baity, Town Manager. Then they would have a special called meeting of the Town Council at 6 p.m. to approve an ordinance to dissolve the Clarksville Parks Board. That came as a complete shock.
That afternoon, I attended a 25th-year retirement party for two great parks employees. Many parks employees attended as well as Parks Board members. Three members of the Town Council also attended and when I mentioned the email I had received that day, I was met with complete silence.
The Town Manager did state that he was directed by Town Council members to send the email. I then realized that hardly anyone in attendance knew about the email, even other board members who had not as yet read the email. Needless to say, the atmosphere changed dramatically and the celebration ended early.
I have been contacted by several people wanting to know what is going on. I can honestly say, I have no idea. I do know that neither of the meetings planned for Nov. 23 took place. I recently learned that the Town Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and dissolving the Parks Board is on the agenda. The Parks Board will have their last meeting of the year the next day, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.
The Clarksville Parks Board was established over 50 years ago and is made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans to avoid it becoming a political board. We have an excellent Parks Department that has many great programs for all ages. We have an outstanding staff that has involved community members and has brought positive attention to our Town.
We have a baseball and softball complex that is the envy of towns and cities nearby. The Cove pool is topnotch with new playground equipment. The new Gateway Park is outstanding and used for many activities. We have eight new pickleball courts and a disc golf course at Lapping Park, which is becoming really popular.
Our 18-hole golf course brings golfers from miles around. We have a clubhouse that is used for meetings, picnics, etc. and is often rented out. I’m proud of our Parks Department and the success it is having. I am grateful for all the Parks Board members who have served over the years to make our Parks Department one of the finest in Indiana. Residents of Clarksville, if you don’t know what all is available through your Parks Department, check it out. I think you will be pleasantly surprised.
With things going so well, why do they want to change it? They dissolved the Board of the Wastewater Treatment Plant and took over their responsibility. Now they want to run the Parks Department. If it was being poorly run or had become a political board, I could understand it. But that is not the case. Do they really think they can do a better job of overseeing the department than has been done for over 50 years? More power in the hands of fewer people must be questioned.
Paul G. Gibson, Clarksville
