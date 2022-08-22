Undocumented immigration costing taxpayers
The Biden Administration has allowed millions of undocumented immigrants to infiltrate our country. In the government's fiscal year ending September 2022, 1.82 million undocumented immigrants have been caught crossing the southern border, and almost every single one of them will be released into the United States versus sent back home. And the radical left and their mainstream media comrades have swept to this administration's defense, brazenly shouting down and labeling anyone a "racist" who dares question this administration's open-border policies.
So to combat the left, I came up with my top three go-to arguments Americans can use in their advocation against illegal immigration.
First, the number one and most crucial argument one should have in their arsenal deals with why people come together and voluntarily form a government in the first place. People create government to protect their property interests from foreign invaders and from confiscation by their fellow citizens. But today, the federal government is doing the exact opposite of its intended purpose. Today, our government is confiscating money from the American people and handing it to the Mexican people. Due to illegal immigration, every year, hundreds of billions of dollars are being taken away from Americans through taxation, impairing their financial condition. So the American government is no longer acting in accordance with the purpose for which it was formed, which was to valiantly protect and defend the property rights of its citizenry.
The second go-to argument involves an analogy between the requirements for being a top-performing sports team and the requirements for being a top-performing country. Think of some of the top-performing sports teams of all time. The Chicago Bulls, the New England Patriots, the North Carolina Tar Heels. How many championships do you think these teams would have won if they didn't maintain any standards for joining their team? Logically, the answer that follows is zero. They had to be selective in who could join their team to win. But the Biden Administration does not have standards for individuals joining America's team. The millions upon millions of undocumented immigrants walking into our country require taxpayer assistance to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars a year, draining our citizenry's bank accounts through taxation and our nation's treasury through welfare distributions.
The third go-to argument involves an analogy between the burdens an individual would be required to take on if housing an undocumented immigrant and linking them to the burdens our country will take on. In this argument, you would tell the leftist to imagine that they were required to bring an undocumented immigrant family into their home and financially back them. In such a scenario, the leftist living expenses would immediately skyrocket. The leftist would be forced to cover the immigrants' health care costs, their children's schooling, utility expenses, food expenses, and legal fees, whether the fees were related to crimes, child custody issues, or immigration issues. Now this scenario I just described is the exact scenario playing out in the United States only on a much larger scale because instead, it's the entire nation footing the bill for the millions of illegals that have taken up residence in our country. Clearly, the left does not actually believe that funding illegal immigrants is beneficial to them because none of them voluntarily do it with their personal funds, yet when it comes to the American taxpayer being forced to fund undocumented immigrants, they see nothing wrong. This third go-to argument I would use is an invaluable tool to have in your debate arsenal because it forces the leftists to showcase their hypocrisy.
Clarence Leatherbury
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.