Mr. Kloufetos: I must admit that I was a little confused about you bringing up Mr. May’s, “right of free speech”, since all I was doing was exercising mine. I, normally, DON’T submit this many letters concerning his columns but, I have been clear on why I was doing it: to counter Mr. May’s statement that he wrote in his April 22 column: “There has never been a better system for getting along in the world than God’s Ten Commandments.”. I don’t agree: the only way I knew to prove my point was to successfully challenge each Commandment, which I did for the first five and I’ll do for the Sixth one today. I say “successful” because this was and never will be anything personal against Mr. May and I believe I presented evidence that proved my point. I don’t submit Trash Talking letters: letters that are personal derogatory nonfactual insults because, well, the writer can’t write a rebuttal based on facts. Rebuttals, like Bob Ammerman’s to me about my Tom May letters, was an excellent example and they deserve the response I gave him which was, in reality, no response. I am only interested in Tom May’s column writing of factual information, including his Biblicalinterpretations, and I have also written genuine complimentary letters, genuine in that I explain what I liked and appreciated about his column.
I welcome well thought out factual Rebuttal letters, especially about the Bible: there were no Rebuttal letters published about my use of the Bible in proving my objective with Mr. May’s Ten Commandment praise. Mr. Ammerman criticized me for using quotes, but Mr. May also uses outside quotes and references quite often. Through a Mr. John Krueger rebuttal to me, I was able to correct a political statement I made. Through a Mr. Greg Scott rebuttal to me, I was able to investigate and clarify a confusing statistic I had given about President Trump. Again, I have stated I have no formal Biblicaleducation which is why I often quote those who do. And, no, not capitalizing “Biblical” in the last sentence, is not a careless grammatical error: I capitalized all grammatical forms of the Bible out of respect.
In closing, I have shown, “The first four commandments are religious edicts, not moral guidelines. They have nothing to do with ethics or how we should treat each other.”. (“godless”, Dan Barker, page 187) I also showed what he and many Christian conservatives often omit on the Second Commandment: God “…punishing children for the iniquity of parents, to the third and fourth generation of those who reject me…”. I mean, don’t blame me: I didn’t put it there!
My covering of the Sixth Commandment was misplaced so, I will briefly cover it and summarize Commandments 5-10. The Sixth Commandment is “You shall not murder.”, and, again, I was pleased that he took this Commandment completely out of context and made it applicable for today: I did not read his columns for the last four Commandments but, based on Commandments 5 and 6 and, the uselessness of using their context for today, I hope he followed suit and continued to offer practical advice. Therefore, the last six Commandments, in context, are not applicable and we shouldn’t expect them to be since they were written for a society without the many natural occurring complex problems we have today, caused by our increased knowledge.
What about context of the Sixth Commandment, “You shall not murder.”? According to the Bible, after the Commandments were given, the Israelites committed more than seventy genocides and “murdered” about 1.2 million people including woman, children and, sometimes, saved the virgins for themselves. Did they break the Sixth Commandment? No, because the 613 Mosaic Laws only applied to the Israelites: anyone outside of the Israelite tribe was “fair game”. (Numbers 31: 15-18, “The Founding Myth”, Andrew Seidel, pages 208-220, Barker, pages 206, 207)
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
