Our rights could be in jeopardy
I am writing in response to Daniel Bamforth’s thoughtful letter of May 5. With the Supreme Court leak, we learned of the very real and unsurprising possibility that Roe v. Wade will be overturned by this reactionary court.
Mr. Bamforth asks important questions about the role of government to control women’s health and reproductive rights. Despite Justice Alito’s assertion that overturning this Supreme Court precedent would not lead to the abolishment of other established decisions, it is not paranoid in these times to question his words.
Freedom to marry the one we love, to use contraceptives, to feel safe speaking privately to our doctors, all these and many more personal and valid rights could disappear. Why? Because a minority of people find these rights to conflict with their beliefs and values. They are vocal and adamant and certain politicians respond to their outcries by passing draconian and blatantly undemocratic laws. The rest of us, busy with everyday concerns, may not realize what has happened until our own needs, welfare, lives, conflict with new laws or Supreme Court decisions.
In our work to defend individual freedoms we must not overlook what is happening to those who are not what some consider to be “true” (white, Christian, heterosexual, middle class) Americans. The massacre in Buffalo this past weekend of Black shoppers at a grocery store was symbolic of so many similar murders through the centuries.
Replacement theory, an old idea in this country, boils down to some white people’s fears that they will lose their (supposed) entitled political, social and economic power if they must share it with others. The murderer at the market Saturday was not a lone wolf but one of a long line. His tribal brethren could be found 80 years ago when Jews, Romany, homosexuals and their defenders were murdered by the millions. Today they can be found in all parts of the world jailing, torturing, murdering those they consider unacceptable.
If we teach our children about the dark corners of America’s history as well as the things we are proud of, hopefully they will recognize both. It will take all of us to push back against the bullies of authoritarianism.
Gwen McVickar McMahon, Borden
