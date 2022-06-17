Editorial views are off base
The “Our View” and “Their View” on the June 15 Opinion page written by two different editorial boards is, as expected, off base as usual.
The N & T Board states that “With no background checks required, it’s almost easier to purchase guns than baby formula…” This is, as I’ve previously pointed out blatantly false as Federal background checks ARE still required for gun purchases. The Constitutional Carry bill did NOT remove the background check requirement. You also made statements of “facts” surrounding recent mass shootings as ”not based on emotion or political beliefs” but that is exactly what your conclusions are, knee-jerk emotional reactions. Every single shooting cited has more than one common item… they were perpetrated by criminals who have little regard for life nor fear of prosecution. This is criminal violence, not gun violence and I, as an American resent the attempts to limit MY rights because of the acts of criminals.
The (Anderson) HB Board, in taking Senators Young and Braun to task citing a leftist News Poll that asked, “Do you think it’s more important to control gun violence or to protect gun rights?” Guns are neither violent nor do they have any rights. A much more appropriate question would be, “Do you think it is more important to prosecute violent people or to protect the rights of law-abiding people?” Or how about, “Is it more important to control violence or protect your rights?” Guns are not the issue any more than any weapon used in Ukraine, it is the user, not the weapon.
They also tout the so-called common sense Protecting our Kids Act with the 15-round magazine limit (but you can buy a car with 750 hp to go 150 mph) and “beef up regulation of gun storage in homes” (let’s also regulate storage of that 150-mph car in your garage too while we’re at it). Makes no sense and is an affront to all law-abiding citizens.
Additionally, 99% of all gun owners are in fact, RESPONSIBLE gun owners and should not need the state approval to lawfully carry, it is espoused in the second amendment. With the shear number of guns in the state, anything less than Responsible Gun Ownership would have already created the “Wild Wild West” as mentioned in “Our View”. Also, that same 99% sit home, quietly wanting to be left alone while criminals assault innocent people and the left assault our rights. Gun control is completely misguided and is little more than an attempt to disarm the common man while having zero effect on the true problem – criminals.
Robert Daily
New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.