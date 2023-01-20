Approve governor's request to fund trails
Time spent in our Indiana parks and natural spaces grounds us. It helps us slow down and connect with friends and family. That excitement we feel when we see a bald eagle, when we with our small children spot a deer, or even the rare glimpse of a bobcat or other shy wildlife, is a feeling that can only be found in nature. That is why I am thrilled that Gov. Holcomb has prioritized land conservation and trails in his proposed budget to the Indiana General Assembly.
Our Indiana parks and natural spaces are a Hoosier treasure. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, outdoor recreation adds nearly $13 billion annually to our Indiana economy and provides employment to 107,000 Hoosiers. Use of our parks has never been higher. In fact, in a recent address, Governor Holcomb proudly called out that our state park inns have the highest occupancy rate in the country! And yet, habitat for wildlife is shrinking.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, only 15% of the state’s original wetlands remain and in recent years, 85 Indiana counties have lost forest acreage. Any valuable asset requires care and investment to be maintained and to grow.
Please join the Hoosier Environmental Council in asking Representative Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton), Rep. Ed Clere, and their fellow members of the House Ways and Means Committee to approve Governor Holcomb’s budget request for land conservation, trails, and our state parks. Visit hecweb.org for details and learn how you can get involved.
Sam Carpenter
Hoosier Environmental Council
Apply reasoning to book choices
This is in Response to Tom May’s January 14-15 2023, Column, “Lose Yourself – and find more -- in a book”.
As with most of his columns, this one is well researched, informative and practical: you, generally, do not have to be a Christian to receive some benefit from his columns. He is dedicating this month to developing positive habits, certainly practical to start off a New Year: this one is concerned with the decrease in our reading habits.
I especially liked his last quality in giving us three reasons to improve our reading: improves concentration, strengthens memory and develops critical thinking skills. There is one of his books that he recommends, this definitely needs to be applied to.
He discusses four (Actually, it is five.) Christian books he recommends. His support of my first paragraph, first sentence is given: “While this is not word-for-word endorsement of the book or their theology, the books offer encouragement, hope and challenge.” For the most part, I’ll let the titles emphasize their practicality (Mainly for the benefit of those who did not and will not read this column.). I’ve only read part of one of these books.
The first book was by John Eldridge, “Resilient: Restoring Your Weary Soul in These Turbulent Times” and, for Non-Christians, I’ll change “Soul” to “Sanity”.
The second book was by Tony Evans, “Hope for the Hurting” and, Mr. Evans’ last two years, has been filled with “hurting” by experiencing seven family deaths.
His third and fourth books come from Timothy Keller. The second book mentioned is “Forgive: Why Should I and How Can I?” What a practical and necessary book for our troubling turbulent social times with Mr. May giving excellent reasons for our need to forgive! The writing of this book is even more significant because Mr. Keller is dying from stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer and, yet he still wrote a book of practical use which, probably, can be useful to the Non-Christian as well.
Earlier I emphasized the need for critical thinking skills which definitely needs to be applied to Mr. Keller’s first book that Mr. May mentions: “The Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Skepticism." When critical thinking skills are applied to “Reason”, this book fails in many areas and there is no need to comment further since you can find many reviews addressing this and you find my review of only the theodicy part on Amazon: the last time I checked, it was about the 25th one.
As my readers know, on theodicy, I have also studied Ham, Strobel, Lewis, JW and 7th DA and they all fail on theodicy, especially in the area of child abuse.
His final book was by Lysa TerKeurst, “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are”, who is now dealing with boundaries in the breakup of an almost 30-year marriage. As Mr. May states, “Setting boundaries has been an accepted practice in counseling for years.”
Except for one, these books, potentially, offer practical application for the New Year and, for the Non-Christian, take out the “God” part and don’t ignore the practical applications they offer.
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
