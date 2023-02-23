Resident concerned over rental registration
I am concerned about Clarksville’s new Residential Rental Property Registration and Inspection Code. I retired as a Real Estate Associate Broker. I had been led to believe that when a property is leased, the Lessee becomes the “quasi owner.” Even though the Lessor is the legal owner, the Lessor cannot enter the property without the Lessee’s permission or as specified in the Lease Agreement. The Lessor does not have the right to invade the Lessee’s privacy or give permission to someone else to do so.
If the Town of Clarksville has that right, I consider it to be its responsibility, not the Lessor’s. As a Lessor, I refuse to be present at any of these forced-upon invasions. I would also question my right to force any Lessee to allow entry by another.
If the Lessee is forced to allow that entry and his or her presence is required, any missed work or loss of job security because of absence required for inspections could be the responsibility of the Town. There are also the questions of whether the “invasion” is legal without a warrant or just cause, and if the Lessee can or cannot refuse entry.
Apparently the Town feels justified in passing this invasive ordinance, but not in covering the costs to implement it. So, to add insult to injury, the Town is demanding that the Lessors or Lessees pay for this questionable ordinance, again and again and again.
Amy Jo Munich
Clarksville
Carefully consider costs, needs
This is my personal opinion and is based on my observation and participation in politics over the past eight decades. If we vote we engage in politics; if we discuss public issues in any venue, from one on one to public speaking, we are engaged in politics. Politics is necessary and wholesome, dirty politics is quite different but unfortunately omnipresent. I remember hearing reports of, and talking about, Russia’s invasion of Finland before Germany attacked Russia. I have seen the old adage “war makes strange bedfellows and the victor writes the history,” exemplified in the real world. In the second World War we called Joe Stalin “Uncle Joe” right alongside “Uncle Sam." We are no longer allied with Russia and Joseph Stalin has been discredited.
My reminiscences bring me to Floyd County’s present crises. There is a move on to spend, maybe, $30 million to “renovate” the City-County Building. The major topic of discussion has been how to raise the $’s, not why it would cost $30 million. I clearly remember the numerous pallets of brown marble sitting on the parking lot waiting to be incorporated in the building. I can only assume that this expensive material decorated the judicial department. I have been in every area of the City-County Building from under the elevator system to the jail and saw no marble elsewhere. Marble is impressive but hasn’t improved our record of law and order. A member of one of our “leading families” racked up 14 convictions for drunk driving and never went to jail.
In this sad case a new prosecutor had this man’s driver’s license confiscated for 10 years. (This one-term prosecutor owned some New Albany buildings set for refurbishing, but these buildings were condemned and threatened with demolition in this time frame.) Before the drunk driver’s 10 years expired, and after a different prosecutor took office, a police car was obliged to turn suddenly into a parking lot to make room on the street for this driver who was drunk again. Still no jail time. This story was published and can be verified.
The drunk driver that placed 2nd in this concurrent and apparently competitive race for convictions had twelve. The same prosecutor took this man’s driver’s license and the man promptly moved to Florida and got a driver’s license. The man came back to Floyd County for a visit and was arrested for drunk driving. By this time we had a new prosecutor who was careful to not rock the wrong boat. I went to the prosecutor’s office and reminded him of the 12 previous drunk driving convictions; the man was given community service. I don’t know if the community service was done in Florida or Floyd County.
In my opinion the public should pay attention to what the $30 million will be spent for as well as how to raise the money.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
