Shumate has his priorities straight
I’m writing to thank Commissioner candidate Jeremy Shumate for addressing a major issue as part of his campaign, namely our county roads. Our roads haven’t been getting the attention they’ve needed for some time. The pavement has broken down, the roads themselves are undersized, lane lines have faded away or were never there, and heavy rains often inundate low-lying roadways. For a community with such affluence, it’s downright embarrassing.
My vote for Commissioner is going to Jeremy Shumate because I appreciate that he’ll prioritize our existing infrastructure, look to make our roadways safer, and will address longstanding roadway base issues and drainage concerns. I like that he’s willing to discuss policies that improve roadway conditions before new subdivisions are built and will support using the interest earned from the proceeds of the hospital sale to fund improvement projects.
Our community is growing, and we need to take care of the basics. Jeremy Shumate has his priorities straight.
Delores Smith
New Albany
Lang is experienced, qualified
Two years ago, Floyd County voters made a mistake. Roused by blind partisan allegiance, they voted for an individual for County Assessor who was unqualified and did not have the proper certifications to take office.
I hope we have learned this lesson and we vote for experience over blind political loyalty. Voters have that chance with the County Treasurer’s race. Becky Lang is the qualified candidate with over 22 years’ experience in the Treasurer’s office. She has served under four administrations, two Democrat and two Republican, and earned her current position as First Deputy through hard work and education. You can count on her showing up early every morning and staying late past closing.
She isn’t interested in partisan bickering. She doesn’t care what political party you come from or whether you know everyone in the Courthouse or not. She just wants to provide good customer service, help answer your questions about your tax bill, and collect what is owed to support our local government.
Let me say it again – we have a choice to vote for Becky Lang as the experienced and qualified candidate for County Treasurer. Let’s take it.
Ann McNally
Greenville
