Rise of white Christian nationalism and the fall of America, with the leak of the decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, we find that Justice Alito is signaling that other cases that have been determined by the Supreme Court will more than likely also be on the chopping block.
From birth control (Griswold v. Connecticut) to homosexuality (Lawrence v. Texas) (including same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges)) and I wouldn’t be surprised if interracial marriage (Loving v. Virginia) would be included at some point, voiced recently by Indiana Senator Mike Braun.
America is not a free country. America today is becoming more akin to the Taliban in Afghanistan with the rights that are being stripped away. A new Sharia Law has come to America and with it comes the rise of white Christian nationalists who think they know better than their neighbors and want their society to look more akin to a religious cult. Why does the government have control of a women’s body? Why does the government have control of who marries who? Why does the government have control over an individual who wants to take contraceptives? If America is the land of the free, shouldn’t we each be able to live our lives the way we want? Enjoy the “freedoms” we have left, because in due time we will all be “under his eye”.
Daniel Bamforth
Jeffersonville
Reader responds to column
This is in response to Tom May’s April 30 Column, “Respect can be shown to all faiths without need to disagree”.
Mr. May addressed the “Kennedy v. Bremerton School District case” that the Supreme Court started hearing on April 25th. I’ll address some of his statements.
1. “The Supreme Court on Monday began considering a case of RELIGIOUS FREEDOM.” (Capitalization mine). False. Religious freedom is an asset we have over many countries in that we can, within reasonable parameters, choose to practice any religion we choose, without governmental interference. This is a case of the coach violating the Separation of Church and State by insisting to conduct oral prayers with public school students.
2. “The football coach, according to the suit, claims the district violated his rights by FORCING him to not pray after football games.” (Capitalization mine) False. The district went out of their way to try and accommodate Kennedy to pray at private locations at the school: Kennedy acknowledged this. (“Church & State”, February 2022, “Constitutionally Out of Bounds”, page 4)
3. “His refusal to do so COST HIM HIS JOB.” (Capitalization mine) False. After repeated insubordination by still conducting oral 50-yard line student involved prayers, he was put on PAID administrative leave for the remainder of the year. His standard one-year coaching contract expired, and HE CHOSE not to reapply. (“Church & State”, April 2022, “Fact, Fiction and Football”, page 9)
4. “Was such an action coercing the students to pray, or did they, of their own free will, decide to join the coach?” This is totally irrelevant! As long as has been recognized in the enforcement of Church and State in public schools, no student should ever be put into a “religious” situation where ostracizing and/or favoritism can occur. “Bremerton administrators recognized that the coach’s prayer practice was COERCIVE…” (February, page 4). Children were put in “awkward situations” because they did not feel comfortable declining. Children also expressed concern that, by not participating, it could hurt their opportunities of game participation.
5. “We need to be more honest when we try to define the Separation of Church and State. The question really asks, ‘What is coercion and did someone do so on behalf of the government?’” I’ll admit that I may not be understanding Mr. May’s point: to me, the “and” should be “and/or” because both are a clear violation of Church and State with our children in public schools: PERIOD!
6. “Did this circumstance on a football field in the state of Washington cross the line?” Definitely, undeniably, and, supported possibly unanimously by previous court cases, YES!
7. “Are we concerned about this because the line has been crossed or because we want God out of the marketplace altogether?” Because the line has been crossed. Public schools must remain with a secular education: by that, I do NOT mean anti-religion; I mean void of religion. Religious training is the responsibility of the parents and/or guardians, not educators or school workers proselytizing their religious beliefs… and it would be just as wrong for an Agnostic and/or Atheist to promote their non-belief agenda!
Since existing law so clearly favors the school district in this case, it is discouraging that our Supreme Court would take their time to hear such a case. The Separation of Church and State is one of our Most Valuable Assets we have over many countries, allowing us true pluralistic religious freedom or no religious choice. If the Supreme Court rules in Kennedy’s favor, this will overturn years of court precedence and will, certainly, open a “can or worms” on infiltrating our government and public school to religious fanatics who will insist on coercing their personal religious beliefs on all of us.
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
