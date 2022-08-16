Actions deserve explanation
It's very difficult to anticipate some of the pertinent actions taken by political leaders in Floyd County, Indiana. If such actions might be contentious they are sometimes announced after they are taken.
A significant acreage on Schreiber Lane had a for sale sign for months. This road is narrow, hilly, and has some blind driveway entrances; not adaptable to heavy traffic. It was bought by a developer and shortly after the sale the County announced that the road would be significantly improved from this recently sold property South to connect with the main thoroughfare of Highlander Point. The North end of Schreiber Lane would be of negligible use to a subdivision. Was this timing a coincidence or clever planning?
When Dr. Brad Snyder recently retired as New Albany Floyd County School Corporation Superintendent it was publicized that he was getting a year's salary for leaving. It was claimed that this arrangement had been worked on with legal counsel et al. for enough time for the matter to have been publicly reported. The justification for this settlement was said to be based on a contract provision that specified "by mutual agreement". It appears that if Dr. Snyder retired by his own choice it was not necessary to call it mutual agreement. The public didn't question this $180,000 deal because the public didn't know about it until it was cut and dried. This incident was reminiscent of Dr. Snyder's early history with NAFC. For verification check the local newspaper articles of the time. Dr. Snyder signed a document to the State listing all the assets of NAFCS along with the Superintendent and legal counsel at the time. At the Superintendent's untimely death a Certificate of Deposit, bought in Indianapolis for NAFC, for approximately $150,000 was discovered that had not been reported in the document. Dr. Snyder admitted knowing of this CD when he signed the document, but said he didn't think he could go against his boss. It has been said that honest confession is good for the soul; Dr. Snyder was rewarded with a long and active career with NAFC. The purpose for buying that CD was apparently too obvious to require an explanation; none was provided.
Often when a newspaper attempts an investigative report they go straight to the public officials involved and no farther. All too often that is the least likely place to get the facts. In Floyd County management, Don Lopp (title: Operations Manager) is a good place to start. In matters requiring County Commissioner approval the documents themselves with County Commissioner signatures is not the place to stop. The Commissioners may not be familiar with such documents. Sometimes documents are brought to the Commissioners for their signatures and they ask questions about the contents, indicating that they have not read them, and accept verbal assurances.
Attendance at public meetings is a right that relatively few people exercise, one percent would be a generous estimate. When an issue vitally affects a few people and they attend hearings in noticeable numbers it is a frequent practice to postpone a decision until the next meeting. This postponement is then repeated until the objectors give up in disgust. If you haven't noticed this you probably haven't attended as many hearings as you should have.
With N&T's commendable invitation to "Let it out" I submit the above brief. I can't "let it all out" because at 94 I don't have enough years left.
Still stubbornly optimistic.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Train delays are an issue
Thank you so much Amanda Beam for the article. I recently measured a train that was parked that was 1.3 miles long. I express my sympathy to those close to Georgetown but add that there are many others affected by the part of the tracks between Edwardsville and Ind. 111. This is an alternate route, particularly when there is congestion on I-64.
Between the crossing at the bottom of the hill and Sycamore Island is an area with absolutely no alternate way of getting past trains that block both crossings. And drivers who come down the hill from Edwardsville, only to find that a train is blocking the crossing have no alternatives but to sit and wait without knowing for how long or turn around and go back to the top. Even worse, drivers driving out Corydon Pike who find either crossing blocked have choices of waiting, driving up Camp Ave to pick up Old Vincennes, or driving all the way back to 111 and then to I-64.
It would help greatly if there were some type of signage at the junction of Corydon Pike and Ind. 62 and even more so at Corydon Pike and 111. Norfolk Southern surely knows when there is such a blockage and could turn on a sign informing drivers that a crossing ahead is blocked. I have seen a few instances where a sign was put up but was so far up Corydon Pike that it did not solve the problem.
David Isaacs
Edwardsville
