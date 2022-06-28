Supreme Court helps 'champion the oppressor'
Perhaps among the saddest parts of the assembling of this Supreme Court with these particular Justices is that it has little to do with abortion. This majority was carefully trained and equipped by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society to strip away protection for workers, voting rights for minorities, environmental protections, regulations, and a progressive tax system deemed as “unfriendly to business”, in order to protect those who profit from the exploitation of others, be it housing, healthcare, or labor.
Abortion was the bait and switch - the throw away, for which some of these men and women were quite willing to lie about their position and intent, under oath, in order to get to the main agenda.
This court has little interest in the common good or the needs of the masses. Its sole purpose is to shield the wealthy, the position of those in power, and the privilege afforded to being white at the expense of all others.
Many, in their zeal for a perceived righteous act, fell dutifully in line, willfully aiding and abetting the creation of this court, whole heartedly believing they were doing a good thing. But beware - the seeds sown from this choice will not be a harvest of the coming of the Realm of God as you desired, but rather a whirlwind of assaults against the poor, the refugee, the sick, the powerless, and all of those for whom the Bible requires there be Justice. But for them, under this court, that justice will be repeatedly and perpetually denied.
The war has now begun in earnest not to liberate the oppressed, but to champion the oppressor. History says this does not end well. The Bible says there will be hell to pay.
Bruce Barkhauer
Jeffersonville
Amending Constitution a dangerous idea
Dear Mr. President, and members of Congress,
It is by design that government has chosen to dismantle the Constitution, with threats to impair the Second Amendment.
Does not government nor the governed know assuredly that once the process has begun of unrevealing the Constitution's finely woven sacred document that has guided American for generations, that it would be easier the second time to pull the loosened thread of the First Amendment, again and again until the Constitution is nothing more than a pile of unrestrained strings in the hands of the now enslaved governed.
The government will have become taskmaster in the temple of Priestess Pelosi and Lord Schumer.
Awake America, know assuredly that the governed for the false price of peace and safety have traded justice for injustice and freedom for tyranny; just as the founders predicted before the ink has dried on those beloved documents of liberty, man's inalienable rights given him by sovereign God, a guiding light unto the world.
Leroy Heil
Jeffersonville
Museum seeking donations
In an earlier letter to the editor I expressed my frustration about retirement. As a member of the board of directors of the Howard Steamboat Museum I wish to invite you to become involved in a fine organization that is home grown. The Howard family made a real difference to the community.
As the nation expanded West, riverboats were the means of transportation and some of the very finest were made at the Howard Shipyard. It later became Jeffboat. The products were no longer made of wood, but of steel. During World War II my father was transported on an LST made at Jeffboat and while in college I worked as a “tacker” for two summers, welding in the yard.
The Howards were successful and amassed a lot of power in the area and built a mansion on Market Street which is now the Howard Museum. It was the grandest home in Jeffersonville when it was built. If you have not visited the museum you are missing a local treasure. The story of the mansion and the Howard family is worth your time and effort. As a matter of fact you are now invited to take a role as a museum guide or docent.
As we see the greying of the population we realize that many of us are no longer stair friendly. Since the Howard mansion is more than three stories high this is problematic. We have found a company to create an interior elevator. Unlike the Masonic Temple we believe that that the classic lines of the museum would never look correct with the addition of a tower adjacent to the structure. The building is 3 bricks thick which offers some possibility of an interior elevator but requires careful engineering and is more complex to construct.
The best bid we have is more than $700,000. Needless to say we do not have those funds to complete this project. We need a grant from some source or sources to assist us. All grants for such a project require some form of matching contribution from the museum. We are looking for donors. That is the purpose of this letter to the editor. We need your personal assistance as both a docent and a donor.
The Director and Curator is a gentleman named Travis Vasconcelos and he will train you and find a schedule that works for you. He can also advise you of the terms of your donation. No donation is too small nor too large. $700,000. Is a lofty goal to achieve for a not for profit group. Call him at (812) 283-3728. This is worth your effort. I do not know what the future holds for the Jeffboat site, but it is an important part of Jeffersonville that will have a future that we should all be proud of and this is an opportunity to have input on its future.
You are needed to keep a local treasure and symbol of American industrial success alive and continuing to inspire future generations.
John R. (Jack) Vissing
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.