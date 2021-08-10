Reader responds to columns
This is a response to Tom May’s July 31 column, “The Church wrestles with how to apply truth to turmoil” and his Aug. 7 column, “Show people first they are loved.”
In his July 31 column, his subject addresses an age old, always reoccurring problem for the Christian: how to live in a culture of different believers and non-believers especially considering that only 47 percent of adults in a 2020 Gallup poll stated they were members of a religion. “Nones”, comprised of Agnostics, Atheist or “nothing in particular” came out 21 percent, Pew Research 26 percent and Cooperative Elections Study 32 percent. So, why the religious members decrease and “nones” increase? One explanation is that Christianity is becoming more politically conservative (Christian Nationalist) and people leaving often cite politics of the Christian right as the reason. Secondly, for decades, there has been a growing mistrust of large institutions and a view that organized religion is hypocritical. The third explanation is that this trend matches the trend we see around the world: wealthy countries are less religious and poorer countries are more religious. (meitler.com/2021/05/05)
Mr. May uses and describes the city population of Corinth as analogous to the Christians in our society today, certainly a good analogy. Paul’s ministry there is covered in his I and II Corinthians’ letters and Paul addressed four major issues at this church: wisdom or spiritual insight, eating practices, spiritual gifts and rhetorical eloquence. Of course, he used Christ as his guide to address these issues and he also states for them to be imitators of himself, as he is of Christ (I Cor. 11:1), and he uses the human body as analogous to the “body of believers” (I Cor. 12-26). This contains his interesting eating meat sacrificed to idols solution. Christ gave up power for the sake of others. Those who know the idols are meaningless have the right to eat meat sacrificed to idols. But this could encourage their weaker believers to eat meat sacrificed to idols and weaken their faith: therefore, like Christ, those who have this right should give this power up in order to help those who are weak (I Cor 8). (TGC, “Understanding the New Testament”, Brakke)
One criticism I have is his statement, “Can Christianity survive to the next generation in a modern, multi-cultural, ATHEISTIC community?” (Capitalization mine). Using my first paragraph numbers, roughly 26 percent of our population are “nones” and Atheist are one of three parts of that group: “ATHEISITC” is inappropriate.
Finally, Mr. May list three issues Paul used to encourage the Corinthian church to relate to non-Christians but I am only going to address the first one. We discover unity when we embrace diversity and he uses the unity of those supporting IU basketball at a game. This speaks to me, hopefully, something I have seen change since I started reading his columns in 2015: there are many acceptable ways to interpret the Bible in being a Christian. As I wrote with a poem I composed for my grandson’s 13th birthday, “It is not the Bible that is evil; it is the abuse of the Bible that is evil.”
In his Aug. 7 column, Mr. May spent most of it describing the city of Ephesus during Paul’s time, archaeological discoveries and how they worshiped the goddess Dianna. For someone who will never visit there, I enjoyed this part of his column giving a feel for what life was like during this time. His second to last paragraph stresses the need to be tolerant of other beliefs we may disagree with and the last paragraph emphasizes the title. Great article!
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
Resident backs mask mandate
We should not be arguing about mask mandates, because if people were willing to show just an ounce compassion and empathy a mandate would not even be necessary, we would all, without hesitation, be doing what is required to protect one another.
Long before the COVID pandemic hit America we were suffering an epidemic of our own, a crisis of compassion and empathy.
It is sad that grown adults can not cooperate with one another and decide collectively that we are willing to do anything it takes to protect our community, most especially our children.
It’s true that children have not become as ill from COVID as adults have, but some children DO get seriously ill from COVID, some children DO get hospitalized with COVID, and some children DO die from COVID. Some states are reporting that there is a dramatic increase in pediatric COVID cases, with pediatric hospital beds completely full. But that is beside the point, because the point is, the number of children that become seriously ill or die from COVID is NOT ZERO! So, even if you like to gamble, and you’re willing to play the odds that your child won’t get sick, by not following the advice of the majority of immunologists, epidemiologists, microbiologists, nurses, doctors, pediatricians and other research and health experts you are telling every other parent that their child’s life simply does not matter to you. Maybe it won’t be your child, or my child, or even a child in our community, I pray that it’s not. But it WILL be someone’s child somewhere.
Are you prepared to look the mother of a severely ill or dying child in the eye and tell her that you didn’t do everything you could do to prevent her child from dying? Because if you are not, you should seriously consider the potential consequences that your choices have. Because you see, this is not just about personal choice, or liberty, our choices impact this entire community. When you choose what color shirt to wear each morning you do not have to make that choice with consideration of the social impact of your choice -- that is a personal choice. In the midst of a public health crisis all of our choices have to be weighed against the full social impact of those decisions.
As responsible adults each and every one of us should be willing to do anything it takes to protect every single child. We should be teaching our children what it means to be a responsible member of society. We should be teaching our children about community care, because we do have a moral and ethical responsibility to each other.
One thing we all agree on is that we want our children to be physically in school. With the increase in transmissibility of the Delta variant, and the well proven science that masking and vaccination are very effective preventive measures, it seems to me that the best chance our children have of a normal school year is if everyone is willing to cooperate with simple mitigation methods.
Our neighbors in Greater Clark are a great example. In just eight days of school they’ve already doubled the number of positive COVID cases they had in the entire month of August last year, with evidence that some cases were contracted at school which was not the case last year. The primary difference is that last year masks were mandated. Kids did not catch COVID at school when masks were mandated!
If being asked to wear a mask on our face to ensure that NO CHILD in our community will have to be hospitalized is the most oppressive thing we ever asked to do we should consider ourselves fortunate.
Carrie Klaus
New Albany
