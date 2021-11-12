Council member responds to arrest
As previously reported by the News and Tribune, I was involved in an incident on November 4th.
First, I want to apologize to my constituents and the people of New Albany for my actions.
Secondly, I want to thank the dedicated police officers who helped me during my time of crisis. There are no excuses for the way I acted and I am filled with remorse. I want to commend the officers for doing their job with the utmost professionalism.
Additionally, I want to publicly commit to getting myself healthy, both physically and mentally. Grief is a powerful foe, one I am still battling daily. I have not handled it very well and am redoubling my efforts to do better, one day at a time.
I am thankful to live in a city that has so many resources to assist those of us dealing with these struggles. I will continue to fight these personal battles, and I sincerely thank my family, my friends, neighbors, co-workers, and others who have reached out to me to offer support during this difficult time.
Finally, I want to reassure the public and my constituents that I am committed to serving the Fourth District, now, more than ever. I love New Albany, and I will continue fighting each day to improve the city that I am proud to call home.
Deanna McLaughlin, New Albany
Pass the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act
Providing care for an individual living with a dementia disease, such as Alzheimer’s, involves many unique and often challenging components. My sister and I helped our mother care for and navigate the health care maze for my father who succumbed to Alzheimer’s.
I understand how complicated and confusing it is to find resources. Sometimes, I didn’t even know what questions to ask or who to trust.
I toured numerous facilities, praying we could find a safe, qualified place for my dad and one we could afford. Families and caregivers need help and support, facilities and staff need dementia-specific training, and those suffering need environments that are safe, calm, and conducive to living their best lives possible as they progress with their dementia.
We need help. Did you know that 1 in 3 of our seniors will die with a dementia-based disease? It is estimated that more than 6 million Americans currently have Alzheimer’s. Some know, some do not.
We have decreased deaths from heart disease by 7.3%, but deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%. Statisticians project that by 2050, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the U.S. more than $1.1 trillion. (2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures from alz.org/facts.)
My Dad was an amazing man who worked hard to care for his family, he volunteered in numerous organizations, and he adored his family. We watched him fade away as many do with this horrible disease. Memories and personalities are stolen. Minds collapse and then the body slowly follows.
The bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/ H.R.2517) would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered. Because comprehensive dementia care has been shown to reduce costs while providing better quality care, this legislation would also call on the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to test a payment structure for dementia care management.
It is estimated that 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050 so it is critical we find better ways to care for them. By enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers while reducing health care costs.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Trey Hollingsworth to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Patty Sears, Floyds Knobs
Buttigieg dividing country with comments
In the last few days Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of Transportation under President Joe Biden, stated our highway system was designed to divide Whites and Blacks. Seriously. I asked a Black friend of mine if he felt this was true. His response was a mixture of disbelief and laughter.
Folks, I actually thought Buttigieg was one of the better Democrat candidates, but no more. We don’t need someone who divides us.
No need for anyone to respond. I know you all agree.
John Krueger, Clarksville
