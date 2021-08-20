Reader opposes vaccination passports
Thank you Mary Brewer for speaking out regarding vaccination passports. I agree and I'm not alone.
Requiring you to be vaccinated and carry a passport is like Hitler when he made the Jews be tattooed and wear the Star of David. Every year people die of pneumonia and the flu. No one requires you to get a pneumonia shot or a flu shot and the flu is very contagious.
We are not getting accurate figures from our local news regarding the ill effects of the COVID vaccine. What good is the original vaccine (not FDA approved) when now there is a new strain? Pharmaceutical $$$!
You don't require me to get shingles vaccination, pneumonia shot, seasonal flu shot, so why COVID. Let's not forget HIPPA policies. My body! My Choice!"
Vicky Habermel, New Albany
Editor's Note: The News and Tribune will continue to report accurate information about COVID-19 and the vaccination.
Disagreements are the American way
I would like to address the Black Lives Matter movement. Absolutely I agree with it but what about everybody else? Hispanics, people from the Middle East or Europe, Africa and the rest of the world who may or may not have immigrated to the United States and who have been discriminated against due to their race or appearance.
The world as we know it is in turmoil due to COVID-19 and other crises. When this great country of ours was being formed by the move westward what about the immigrants who came through Ellis Island, they were discriminated against just because they were Irish, German, and other ethnic groups.
And slaves being imported from Africa, that is a dark part of American history. Granted there have been conflicts since civilization began and probably will be continuing.
And these history months such as Black, Hispanic, Women's and Asian. They are all part of our history, American history. If someone were to ask: "Why isn't there a White history month?" One might be accused of being racist.
When I was a small boy in the west end of Louisville, I played with Black children and knew they looked different than I was, but I didn't care and still don't. They were kids just like me and so what if they looked different, kids are kids.
It puzzles me that in 2021 there are still problems with race here in the U.S. We are all human beings with feelings that may or may not be similar and that's OK. Maybe if we educated ourselves more about various subjects including race we would have a better understanding of other races and ethnic groups.
All lives matter and we should care about each other and help each other to exist and make the world a better place for all of us. And maybe race won't be a subject to rehash so often, and maybe the word race may not be so controversial after all. This is a great country to live in, the greatest in the world and I am proud to be an American.
Changing gears now we have been led by great Americans like George Washington the Father of our country, and yes, some of them were slave owners but not all slaves were treated brutally.
And Abraham Lincoln hated slavery and war and led us through the Civil War, one of the worst conflicts in our long history, and Franklin Roosevelt who led us through the Great Depression, and Harry Truman, who ended the separation of races in the armed forces, and Dwight Eisenhower who was responsible for our interstate highway system? Of course, John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson served through the Vietnam Conflict and it was nation dividing. And Richard Nixon who tried to be like a dictator. And the others who followed him and tried their best to guide our country.
We owe all of them a debt of gratitude and thanks for their service to the United States of America. Now it's time for me to get off my soapbox and turn it over to someone else who may or may not agree or disagree with me. That's the American way and we have the right of free speech guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States and hopefully it will continue to be upheld by the courts for the rest of time. And that's all folks.
Louis Kloufetos, New Albany
