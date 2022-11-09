Support DIVERSE Trials Act
This year alone, there will be over 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed. And nearly 40,000 of those new cases will be right here in Indiana. A cancer diagnosis is devastating for both the patient & the entire family.
My mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer, and when traditional treatments were unsuccessful, she could participate in a clinical trial. That clinical trial went on to become a standard of care that is still used today to save lives.
Clinical trials are key to advancing new standards of care that can improve survival and quality of life for people with cancer. To be successful, trials must enroll a number of participants. Unfortunately, patient enrollment in cancer clinical trials is an ongoing challenge, and some groups are underrepresented, including certain racial and ethnic groups, older adults, rural residents, and those with limited incomes. The cost to trial participants is often a barrier to their enrollment.
The DIVERSE Trials Act currently being considered in congress would help to remove some of these barriers & allow for more successful clinical trials. Now that she’s been elected, will Erin Houchin support legislation like the DIVERSE Trials Act?
Mary Kost, New Albany
Vaping is an epidemic
This Nov. 17 is the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout. Historically, it has been a challenge for adults to put down their nicotine habit for one day. This year my challenge is directed at our youth. Vaping has become a nationwide epidemic in our country. Big tobacco companies have marketed to and lured a new generation of tobacco users through electronic cigarettes. They have gone after our kids and gone after them hard with fun devices and fruity flavors.
Ask any school teacher or administrator of our middle and high schools and they will tell you that sadly, catching a student or a group of students in the bathroom vaping is common. Sadly, most of these students do not understand the disease of addiction. All they know is they cannot stop. Nicotine is a powerful drug and vape juices are still not regulated.
As more research is done, data suggests that the chemicals and heavy metals found in e-cigarettes are just as deadly as those found in traditional tobacco products. These products also contribute to our youth’s mental health crisis. Nothing positive comes from vaping. As co-leader of the Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, I have seen the trend trickle down to elementary students now experimenting with this drug.
As adults, we need to focus on our part of the vaping epidemic. Do we lead by good example? We need to become informed and have the hard conversations with our children and grandchildren about substance use. We need to be honest and tell them that the effects of nicotine and other drugs have a negative impact on their developing brain. They are also illegal. We need to look at our community’s problem where a minor can go in a convenience store and purchase these items illegally and get away with it. We need to become aware that these stores sit near our homes and schools. We need to draw attention to the problem of youth vaping and make this one of the issues our lawmakers look at. The health of our youth and their future are at stake. We need to turn our anger into advocacy and do something.
Rhonda Boyd-Alstott, Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.