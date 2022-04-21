Volunteering for fire museum is rewarding
Being retired is an experience I never anticipated. After 46 years of being an active lawyer with a busy practice every day was scheduled for me. No longer. Now I belong to many organizations who say they appreciate my help. One of the organizations I participate in is the Vintage Fire Museum now located on Spring Street in Jeffersonville.
Once upon a time a gentleman named Conway accumulated many of the artifacts and equipment for fighting fires that covers a period from before the United States came into existence (1756) to the present. It is a place where those individuals who risk their lives to save others can be remembered. We have visitors from all over the world.
I am learning the history of many of the exhibits and find it fascinating and it is fun to participate. The museum board uses volunteers to assist in telling the story of the firefighting equipment and we need more people to tell the story.
There is room for more individuals to participate in the activities as “docents “or tour guides. Greeters to a popular and unique museum such as the Vintage Fire Museum is rewarding. We use our fire trucks for community activities and parades and it is rewarding to be a part of such a meaningful operation.
We are inviting you to visit the museum and to volunteer to be a part of the mission of honoring those individuals who work to save lives of the public. Stop in and visit or call 502-599-2522 and volunteer.
John (Jack) Vissing
Jeffersonville
Bush deserves vote for sheriff
As Floyd County citizens and voters we will be casting our vote for Steve Bush for Floyd County Sheriff. We have known Steve for over 30 years. . . before he ever became a police officer. He has been a dedicated public servant for Floyd County; working tirelessly on and off the streets for 30-plus years as a police officer and 12 years as a County Commissioner. But all of that aside, Steve’s character, family values and Christian believes are what make him a truly upstanding person. He will make every decision with the best interest of his fellow officers and the citizens of Floyd County. We hope you’ll join us in casting your vote for Steve Bush, Floyd County Sheriff.
Scot and Jill White
Georgetown
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by noon on April 27.
