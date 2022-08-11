Gun violence is everywhere
An ever-expanding list of places in the U.S., unlike almost all other advanced countries, where people can't go without risking their lives due to gun violence:
Elementary school, middle school, high school, college, movie, concert, home, nursing home, office, factory, drug store, hospital, airport, subway, restaurant, festival, mall, nightclub, gas station, bank, sporting event, park, meeting, party, car, government building, hair salon, bus, bar, military base, spa, convenience store, hotel, barbershop, car dealership, church, temple, synagogue, civic center, parking lot, Indian reservation, coffee shop, department store, courthouse, amusement park, campground, grocery store, parade (new place added soon.)
If you're fine with living like this, you can thank gun nuts, Second Amendment absolutists and revisionists, the NRA and other similar extremist organizations, and, most importantly, the Republican Party.
John Sodrel
New Albany
Sources:
News reports and "Mass Shootings in America" https://everytownresearch.org/maps/mass-shootings-in-america/
A woman should have control of her body
A few days ago the Indiana Senate and House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1 which bans abortion in the state of Indiana, except within the first 10 weeks in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies and when the life of the pregnant person is at danger.
First I want to say I am on the middle of the fence regarding abortion, but I believe a woman should be in control of her own body. Enough said.
The bill passed in the Senate 28-19 with three Senators absent. Our Senator, Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, voted in favor of the bill. The Indiana House voted 62-38 to pass the bill. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown voted yes. Those representatives voting no were Ed Clere, R-New Albany, and Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville.
In the future I would hope that all women and their male counterparts will join together to oust those elected individuals who voted yes on Sen. Bill 1 including Governor Holcomb who signed the bill into law.
Jim McCoskey, Independent Voter
Clarksville
Senators flip-flop on burn pit bill
All Hoosier veterans should note that our senators (Mike Braun and Todd Young) first voted for a bill to treat burn pit exposed Iraq veterans, then voted against it, and suddenly, not sure why, voted for it. Then they both voted against lowering drug prices for medicare patients.
Do you think they might respond to a phone call from Hoosiers they say they represent and rethink their position? Braun (202)-224-4814. Young (202)-224-5623.
Ed Ryan
Floyds Knobs
