Indiana lags in developing workforce
Two of the most significant challenges facing Indiana are improving the educational outcomes for all K through 12 students and greatly elevating the postsecondary attainment levels of our adult workforce.
Currently, Indiana is behind its competitor states in the race to develop and establish a well-skilled, well-educated workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. There are literally twice as many job openings in Indiana as there are jobseekers. And our workforce participation rate remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Let’s look at the breakdown. Our overall unemployment rate is now 2.2 percent, but that jumps to 4.6 percent for those with only a high school diploma and to over 7 percent for those with less than a high school diploma.
When it comes to workforce participation, the numbers are even more concerning. Just a little more than half of all Hoosiers with only a high school diploma are employed. For those with no high school diploma, over 60 percent are not in the workforce.
These metrics show Indiana has a massively leaking talent pipeline.
We must concentrate our policy focus and state resources on improving the outcomes and skills of those at the bottom end of the educational attainment scale. That’s one of the very best ways to improve our overall workforce participation rate and fill the open jobs we have.
The Indiana Chamber is seeking to frame this important conversation and push for transformative actions that will have the most impact. This summer our organization is building out a workforce policy priority list for the General Assembly and Governor, and we will share them publicly when available.
Bold action is what’s needed to repair our leaking talent pipeline and lift up the educational attainment and workforce skills of our citizens.
Kevin Brinegar
President and CEO
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Make a plan to quit smoking
There's no better time to start living healthier. Face the facts, men tend to lead less healthy lifestyles. Men are more likely to smoke and drink alcohol, and to be overweight. Those who smoke are 23 times more likely to die from cancer of the trachea, lung, and bronchus. June is Men's Health Month, make a quit plan to reduce your risk.
Right now, you can get four weeks of nicotine patches and gum free while supplies last. Text2Start, simply text READY to 200-400 to register for services or call 1.800.QuitNow.
Change happens one step at a time.
Quit Now.
Annie Reiss - Clark County Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coalition Coordinator
LifeSpring Health Systems
States should determine abortion law
When I pulled up the U.S. Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, I saw that the decision document was 213 pages, so I figured I would do Hoosiers a favor and give a classical constitutional analysis of the abortion issue so our citizenry can have a deep understanding on why the decision was made without all the study.
I have a Corporate Law LLM degree and JD degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and have performed a lot of individual study on the Constitution by reading and listening to America's top Constitutional scholars like Kevin Gutzman and Brion McClanahan, among others, so I thought who better than me to give Hoosiers a classical constitutional analysis of the abortion issue.
To determine whether abortion is a matter for the federal or state governments, we must first look under Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution. Under Article 1 Section 8, Congress was delegated by the states eighteen enumerated powers. These powers include creating Bankruptcy laws, establishing post offices, maintaining a Navy, etc. In Federalist 45, James Madison stated, "The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite." In an opinion on the Constitutionality of a National Bank, Thomas Jefferson also provided insight into federal powers delegation. Jefferson noted, "To take a single step beyond the boundaries thus specially drawn around the powers of Congress, is to take possession of a boundless field of power, not longer susceptible of any definition."
The last section of our Constitutional analysis regarding abortion can be found under the 10th Amendment. The 10th Amendment reads, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." So the 10th Amendment affirms Madison's point in Federalist 45 about the states reserving the majority of their powers to themselves.
So, in summary, Article 1 Section 8 does not grant the federal government authority to regulate abortion, and the 10th Amendment and quotes from Thomas Jefferson and James Madison on the federal government's limited delegated powers further substantiate this point. As a result, the states and citizenry-through their elected state representatives, possess the authority to determine abortion law.
Clarence Leatherbury
Salem
