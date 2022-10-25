A painful election season
This election season is painful for me. I am 74 years old, retired and in moderate health, but I do recall the years I was raised in the political climate. My Cousin Al Reschar was the Clark County Democrat Chairman, My Great Uncle Bill Vissing served many Clark County offices along with many different cousins in many roles. I was a volunteer for Lee Hamilton while in high school, and later was on his staff, my father was the Mayor of Jeffersonville for 20 years, I served for many years as a Democrat precinct committeeman, and always was taught to take pride in grass roots democracy. I worked in many campaigns for many individuals with pride. Sometimes my candidate was unsuccessful but never accused of election violations.
On election night the final for my dad, he recorded 200 votes less than Dale Orem. He never made a big deal but instead drove to Orem’s campaign headquarters and shook his hand in congratulations. This is how the political system of government should work. We were not happy that Dad lost but tried to show some class and not make up a lie about the total being wrong or an act of ballot theft.
Jeffersonville, is a nice place to live. I am proud to be from Jeff. I am proud of my family’s service record. As I look at the national climate for politics, I believe that we have done better than the big shot candidates. Service is an honor.
John R. (Jack) Vissing, Jeffersonville
Floyd Central should keep IB program
I was very disappointed to see that the school board voted to abandon the International Baccalaureate program at Floyd Central. My grandchildren graduated from a school in S.C. that offered BOTH IB and AP. The programs were a great boost when they got to college. I hate to think that F.C. will be falling behind other schools nationally. The IB offers wonderful opportunities for growth, not just knowledge. I have always been very proud of F.C., and I would hope that this decision would be reversed when we get a new board. Voters, take note of which candidates voted to cut the program and vote them out.
Suzie Kocher
Floyds Knobs
