Time to bring back the Fairness Doctrine
In 1949 under then President Harry Truman, Congress established the Fairness Doctrine.
This act established rules for balanced reporting from news outlets of the time. It ruled every story was entitled to an opposing opinion or in other words balanced reporting. It was designed to keep news outlets from dominating a market and thereby swaying public opinion. A simple way to ensure the public received even-handed information to allow open debate with fact-based information. We were given the opportunity to debate, discuss, and make up our minds for ourselves without undue influence.
Fast forward to 1984, then President Reagan pushed the FCC to eliminate this rule. This allowed the richest media providers to flood networks without the benefit of balancing opposing voices. This began corporate news industries designed to tell people what to think regardless of truthfulness. Many experts today believe this was the beginning of our political divide. Oddly, the past White House, resident while spewing claims of fake news, was the producer and beneficiary of over twenty years of corporate news steerage. We have been misled and divided as a result. Simply, we are the most manipulated generation thus far.
The return road to decency in our democracy is for Congress to reinstate the Fairness Doctrine. There are voices that say the Internet is now untamable. The Internet will remain full of strangeness, but let the public broadcasters be restricted to factual and balanced news coverage and other social media outlets will have to adjust to survive. We simply cannot allow ourselves to be led like sheep into a pasture created by the corporations that bought our politicians and legislatures. It is a government of the people, not the corporate interests. As Benjamin Franklin stated at the outset, “It’s a Republic if you can keep it.” It remains the people’s Republic to keep, corporations are not people.
Irvin Meurer
Charlestown
Resident opposes condo plan
We live in the Port Fulton neighborhood just across the street from the former Bethel AME Church which sits at 200 East Park Place.
There are current plans on the table by a developer to turn this ¾ acre lot into seven condominiums and six patio homes. We and many of my neighbors object to this plan for a variety of reasons ranging from increased traffic, parking limitations, access of fire trucks in a narrow alley and strain on septic and sewer systems.
Our main objection is based on an experience we had while living in Lafayette, Indiana. The town was experiencing rapid growth at the time and new housing was being created on every open lot. When the inevitable down cycle of the economy occurred, there was a glut of houses on the market and those of us who had invested in older homes, found our property values had dropped drastically.
What was lacking in Lafayette was neighborhood input on these growth issues.
We are all proud of Jeffersonville’s success but managed growth is essential for this growing community. Growth management should not be left to the highest bidder but the collective voice of citizens of the community.
Dennis McAndrews
Jeffersonville
