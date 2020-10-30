Reader responds to column
This letter is in reference to Tom May’s October 24th column, “In whom do you trust?” I’m going to quote him and address some of the issues he refers to.
“For the nation’s first 200 years, culture was shaped by a Judeo-Christian worldview. Not every citizen was an orthodox, faith-practicing Christian, but the social and intellectual life of the country was mostly moral and spiritual.” If we take this time period as 1776-1976, the United States was involved in 110 wars, suffered the Great Depression of 1929-1939, suffered through the horrors of slavery (Supported by many using the Bible), suffered through the Jim Crow laws 1870-1965 and the Prohibition Years of 1920-1933 and the every day life struggles not having the advancement in technology and health we enjoy today. Also, because of our proficiency in communication, we are exposed to a lot more of the world than they were back then. Their “sins” weren’t as visible to them as ours is to us today.
“The last hundred years of history is quite different. Western culture becomes mostly secular. At times society is neutral toward religion, but occasionally, the trend leans against religion, especially the Judeo-Christian faith. The moral foundation gave way to the idea that it was possible not to believe.” What Tom is not pointing out is that during the last two hundred years the study of Biblical Criticism has flourished by applying critical thinking skills, with the advancements in Science, to question the historical validity of the Bible. If one questions the inspirational value of the Bible, this could obviously affect the faith one had in the Christian God.
Tying one’s “moral foundation” to believe or not believe does not support the data. “Social science now unequivocally shows that the less religious a society is, the better off it is. We now know that religion is not necessary for a society to succeed.” (“The Founding Myth”, Andrew Seidel, pages 49-50) Concerning being a moral person, “If you recognize that instinct, reason and humanistic law are useful guides and then test the results against actual harm, then you are a good person. A good Christian. A good Jew, Hindu, Buddhist or Muslim. A good Atheist. A good human being.” (“mere morality”, Dan Barker, page 141.) Lastly, there is no such thing as a Judeo-Christian moral foundation because the people who promote this cannot agree on what it is.
“Today we are moving to a place where it is nearly impossible to believe anything about God.” Not necessarily true; if you mean your conservative Biblical view of God, probably so. Fortunately, thanks to the interfaith movement and Christian inclusivity, people are starting to realize that conservative Biblical Christianity does not own “God”.
“Will the day come when it is illegal to believe? … Laws are now questioning if a faith can be accepted in society if it does not embrace all behaviors of the culture.” No and an example of such a law would have been helpful.
“In a sense, you can have your beliefs as long as you keep them to yourselves. What is the logical next step from that?” Again, an example would have helped; I do not know of any group requiring religious people to “keep them (religious beliefs) to yourselves.” I also do not know of any group out to rid our society of religion; that would be ridiculous.
Larry E. Farr
Jeffersonville
Plan to end homelessness not being followed
In 2015, after years of study a report entitled: Vision 2025 was released. It was a strategic plan to end homelessness in Clark and Floyd County. The mission and the values noted were those of respect, support for those unable to live independently, self-sufficiency for those who can, human dignity.
It appears this was a work of fiction.
In October, the Clarksville City Council voted on a zoning change that would have allowed BWI, a minority owned company, to build a well maintained and staffed complex on property behind and owned by, Clark Memorial Hospital. While adding to Clarksville’s tax base, residents would have affordable housing and the opportunity to be part of an education program aimed at filling a need in health care services. The Council had been well versed on the project, all questions answered and over 130 letters from Clarksville residents in favor of the program received. The Council voted no.
This wasn’t BWI’s first attempt to utilize a grant that would supply supportive housing in Clark County. A grant applauded by all political parties, because these issues are non partisan.
In 2019, the company was set to build a similar complex on the former Optimist Club property in Jeffersonville. Neighbors who had been concerned about the homeless camping on the grounds, used needles found in the area, loudly protested what would have been a solution to those issues. The City of Jeffersonville then reversed their rulings and said no.
BWI found and lost, another promising site on the edge of the Claysburg neighborhood. The comments given from some indicated either misinformation or being willfully obtuse as to who the residents would be, what the facility would offer. Too many supportive services in the area was an often-heard complaint. Yes, there are a few. The geographic location lends itself to easy access and public transportation. I’ve often wondered however, if rather than too many services, it is the failure of Jeffersonville to follow through on a 2011 study to revitalize Claysburg through redevelopment, incentives, beautification, education, infrastructure.
I live in downtown Jeffersonville, District 1. The issue of homelessness is on my street, those in need are sometimes in my yard, sometimes on my porch.
My thanks to Clarksville Town Council members John Gilkey, Mike Mustain, and A.D. Stonecipher. Their positive votes show they understood their responsibility to all citizens, and recognized an excellent business opportunity.
Deborah Henderson
Jeffersonville
