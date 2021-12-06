Tightening gun laws isn't the answer
Your recent Rittenhouse/Gun editorial began with the purported reason he, and those he shot, went to Kenosha, Wisconsin: “A protest over police brutality.” That was misleading at best. While we may question the judgement of Rittenhouse to go to a riot zone, according to the evidence presented at trial, he went to Kenosha, the home of his stepfather and where he often visited, to help people and property affected by the lawless violent rioters. Protesting is one thing, but setting fires and causing $50 million in damage is quite another; i.e., those Rittenhouse attackers shot by him weren’t mere “protesters” as described by your editorial, but rioting thugs engaged in violence, arson and anarchy.
Regardless, you used the Rittenhouse shootings as a segue into promoting new gun laws to restrict those who lawfully carry a weapon. New guns laws to “tighten up” old ones was your expression. Okay. Define “tighten up.” And while you’re at it, please educate us on how Chicago and Washington, D.C. need to “tighten up.” Those two cities have the most restrictive gun laws in the U.S. but yet have record-setting gun homicides this year. After you provide the solution to the soaring gun crimes in those cities, perhaps you can also furnish that cure to the politicians in Louisville and Indianapolis, two cities with even higher rates of gun-related murders.
(Hint: Your solution perhaps shouldn’t be “tightening up” gun laws, but facilitating, rather than restricting, police officers in arresting those engaged in violent acts and demanding that far left prosecutors and like-minded judges impose common sense bail and sentences upon those responsible, especially those who’ve repeatedly been arrested for gun charges only to be released within hours to inflict more violence, particularly in minority communities.)
Gary M. Dunn
Sellersburg
Nation needs voting rights protection
Dear Sen. Manchin,
I am writing to you today, not to be critical, but instead, as an admirer. For years I considered myself a liberal Republican in the likes of Gerald and Betty Ford or John and Cindy McCain, and then the Tea Party came along. After that, II became an Independent. Then when Donald Trump became president, I became a Democrat. All that to say, I understand your socially liberal and fiscally responsible stances on the issues and have always respected and shared them.
Now more than ever we need to strengthen our democracy. States and counties across the country are taking action to infringe upon the free and fair elections our democracy-fueled constitutional republic requires. We need the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, but the filibuster stands in the way.
Now listen, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” is one of my favorite movies. If the filibuster worked that way I would be all for it, but it doesn’t and you and I both know that. We need to require a talking filibuster and amend it to exclude voting rights --hen pass the bill with the bipartisan support I know we can get.
Benjamin Franklin said we have “a republic if you can keep it.” Do what is right to keep our republic, Senator.
Garrod E. Sieveking
Georgetown
