Choose Knable for commissioner
There are many reasons why a voter decides to vote for a candidate. I would like to share some significant reason I plan to vote for Doctor Knable for Commissioner in May’s Floyd County primary.
PERSONAL: Dr. Knable is somewhat of a local legend. He was born and raised in New Albany and graduated with honors from New Albany High School, where he continues to serve as President of his graduation class. He attended Purdue University and ultimately earned his MD degree.
He and Jessica have been married for over 25 years, have raised four children, and attend Holy Family Catholic Church.
COMMUNITY SERVICE: Dr. Knable has a long history of community philanthropy, including working with the Salvation Army, Hosparus Health, U of L Medical School, Purdue Extension Board, and serving as President of the NAFC Education Foundation. Perhaps most relevant for a future Commissioner, Al has been an at-large member of the New Albany City Council since 2010 and Council President in 2018.
MILITARY AND PROFESSIONAL: Dr. Knable served as active duty in the US Air Force achieving the rank of Major. He currently serves as Managing Partner of Associates in Dermatology
I strongly encourage you to vote for Al Knable, M.D. for Commissioner…you will be glad you did!
Ronald C. Schad, New Albany
Floyd Relay a family affair for all
As I think back on our Floyd County Relay For Life, this is what I see: my family, all in gear, usually working with the Luminaria or Survivor committee, and having fun TOGETHER, at our Relay event.
My very first year with Relay, as a Brownie troop leader, our little troop was asked to pour sand into the luminaria bags. We had never heard of this event before, no one I knew had endured cancer but I am all about teaching my children to serve others.
I came back the next year and my mother and I worked in accounting. My sister helped to start the first Floyd County Relay 27 years ago, and along with my other sister, we have volunteered yearly for many, many years with our children and grandchildren. It is a fun family affair of the heart.
We have had many teams through the years as family, survivors, caregivers, and businesses, school groups, and churches. I encourage you to take Relay for a test drive and bring along your family.
We have had a long and memorable journey with Relay and I wouldn’t have it any other way. This year, we are full on the field but we are also streaming it on our facebook page for those who cannot make it in person. https://www.facebook.com/FloydRelay
Relay For Life is a walk but more importantly it is the best support group, friend circle, small group event, you will “never” want to be a part of, but when you do join us, you will never want to leave. It is just that important and wonderful in the journey of the caregiver and the survivors of cancer, of which I have been both.
I have to thank the men of Relay as well, three come to mind quickly, my husband for always supporting the cause, Lenne Kiethley and Mike Stollings for giving me a little shove to stand up and speak but most importantly for the big hugs while I was doing it through the tears.
My reason to Relay is both selfish and selfless. I hope that I will see you on May 20, 2022, at Scribner football field. Gates open at 5 p.m., Opening lap is at 7 p.m.
Beth Rodewig, Community Chair for Floyd County Relay For Life
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.