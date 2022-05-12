Support Ukraine in its fight for freedom
I am saddened to read more confused and misleading commentary on the unjustifiable and brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine. That any American would serve as an apologist for the murderer and war criminal Vladimir Putin, while his forces execute innocent civilians and bomb schools, occupied apartment buildings and hospitals, just as they did in Syria, is horrible enough. But to find the author of such pro-Putin propaganda is a once admired old colleague only adds to the sorrow and the pity I feel for his current mental and moral confusion on this issue.
I would not have bothered to respond to the author’s original letter or his latest if I did not feel that such misinformation could give aid and comfort to the enemies of freedom and undermine our solidarity with the brave men and women of the Ukrainian resistance. I find it encouraging that both Democrats and Republicans have seen the situation clearly enough and learned the lessons of history well enough to provide bipartisan support to the greatly outnumbered but undaunted Ukrainian patriots and their heroic President.
I feel so strongly that their gallant fight deserves our support that I have sent several donations to various charities pledged to aid the refugees, widows and orphans victimized by Putin’s ruthless aggression. I hope to do more. I rejoice that so many here and around the world have likewise responded and pray we will continue to do so for as long as needed.
Anyone wishing to gain a clearer understanding of what is at stake in this conflict and the true character of Vladimir Putin would do well to read "Winter Is Coming", by former World Champion Chess Master and Russian dissident Garry Kasparov, "The Road to Unfreedom", by Yale history professor and expert on Eastern Europe Timothy Snyder, and "The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine" by Harvard history professor and chairman of the Ukrainian Research Center Serhii Plokhy. The book club to which I belong is currently studying these reliable sources as background to current events. The more we all know, the better chance we will align ourselves on the side of the Angels and against the tyrants.
Steven M. Fleece
Charlestown
Don't go nuclear
A recent letter to the editor urging Indiana to reconsider using nuclear electrical power as a way to kickstart the economy was off base mostly for omission of key facts. Nuclear power is no longer attractive in the United States mostly because of the major problems with the uranium cycle BEFORE and AFTER the power plant itself.
Every site where the uranium ore has been processed to provide the concentration needed is an environmental disaster place. Also, every site where uranium wastes have been attempted to be stored is an environmental disaster place.
Ever since the first power plant at Shippingport, PA, in 1957 the nuclear power industry has been looking for a place to get rid of the highly toxic radioactive wastes and it has come up with nothing. That is 65 years of engineering exploration resulting in no solution. They know that the best site would be geologic isolation (underground) but have found nowhere that is water-free or earthquake-free. These dangerous fuel rods will be a problem for hundreds of thousands of years, long after humans and their governmental systems can act as caretakers. Where are those waste fuel rods now? They are in pools of water, temporary storage at each one of the 100 power plants. This is not exactly a safe situation.
As for the power plant itself--Marble Hill near Madison--a disaster there could hardly have been contained on site. An accident would compromise the adjacent Ohio River 60 miles upriver from a major city, Louisville. An accident also would become airborne and the prevailing winds would have Cincinnati in its sights.
Everyone in the power industry knows that there is little margin for error at an atomic energy place, unlike at a generator powered by gas or coal or solar or wind. Just look at the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine that was mainly human-caused or the Japanese nukes that caused great regional harm after a tsunami hit it. Tornadoes and earthquakes are not that uncommon in this country. An act of nature could easily trigger a nuclear plant failure.
Then there is the economics of building uranium-powered plants. This is mainly what killed the Marble Hill project 40 years ago even though the company had already spent billions on early construction. That was in the 1970s and today the economics for nuclear power have become much worse for the builders. Wind and solar complexes have even passed by coal and gas plants in kilowatt efficiency. Today nuclear power costs are off the chart.
I hope the Indiana legislature stays clear of nuclear electrical energy for everyone's sake.
David Ross Stevens
Borden
