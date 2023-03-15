Legislation threatens our freedoms
The first century philosopher Epictetus knowingly said, “Only the educated are free.” America is defined by this word freedom. Today we find our very freedoms threatened by inner factions our society, namely the Republican Party. In our state of Indiana freedoms have been limited by skewed tax policy, cuts to education, and by promotion of guns in society and even our schools. Now our super majority in Indianapolis wants an effort to prosecute even librarians, our bedrock of information and learning.
Senate Bill 12 would allow prosecution of any librarian or teacher to be accused of letting books deemed offensive into the hands of minors. Even a parent could bring charges and drag a librarian to court. This Republican party only wants you exposed to what they think is right and just. This is the injustice that brought people here on the Mayflower to seek freedom to worship and think for themselves. It is difficult to express the obvious hypocrisy in this proposed bill and the party that wants to take away our freedoms. This bill is anti-First Amendment, our most treasured right.
Tell your legislator to put money back into our education system and promote our teachers. We need to promote access to more books and limit access to guns. Epictetus would agree.
Irv Meurer
Charlestown
Developments deserve more scrutiny
Taxpayers in Floyd County pick up the pieces for the major developers. Our elected leaders are complicit by utilizing the lack of public attention. A good example can be seen on Winstewart Road. This is a private road with 5 or 6 homes, a dead end that starts at Henriott Road. The runoff from the stormwater detention pond for Henriott Meadows Subdivision issues from the 2nd culvert near this road, on the right when leaving Henriott Road. The 2nd culvert appears to be identical to the one nearest to Henriott Road but is not related to it.
The detention pond with its runoff-controlling culvert was required for the initial approval of the subdivision. This system was calculated to alleviate downstream flooding that the subdivision would otherwise cause. The drainage from the culvert flooded the private Winstewart Road and adjacent private property. The apparently successful remedy was to dig a bigger roadside ditch and line one side of this ditch with rip-rap (large crushed stone). This remedy was financed by unsuspecting Floyd County taxpayers, when it was obviously the obligation of the developer of Henriott Meadows Subdivision.
This is a comparatively piddling matter when we consider the major projects that were postponed recently when the likelihood of a vote by the public emerged. These piddling items are collectively significant.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.