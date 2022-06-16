Reader responds to gun column
“One of the most cowardly things ordinary people do is shut their eyes to the facts.”
C.S. Lewis
This is exactly what Daniel Suddeath did in his op ed. To make it even worse, he self-owned his arguments along the way. The Pew Research Center that Suddeath used, states that 54% of the gun related deaths are suicides. Why the omitted fact? Where are the facts on random drive-by shooting deaths of children in Chicago, or the deaths caused by improperly stored firearms in the home?
Yes, we have made cars safer for children and all other passengers. We have enacted safety measures! Which is exactly why schools, all schools, MUST BE HARDENED as the first line of defense. The Sandy Hook shooter just walked into the elementary school, just like the Uvalde shooter 10 years later! Unforgivable! We had 10 years to prepare for another evil, crazy person just walking through an unlocked door. I appreciate the one way in, one way out and fortified front entrances of the Floyd County schools. I also appreciate having school resource officers in the schools.
Sharing one school resource officer for several schools proved deadly in Uvalde when the SRO was at another school. Hope the school board in Jefferson County, KY received their wake up call. Why did the SRO shooting of someone trying to get into a school in Alabama get so little coverage last week?
The Second Amendment was written because America had just emerged from tyranny from the British government. It is now the tyranny of our government that wants to compromise “shall not be infringed” in our Constitution. How about abolishing the 16th Amendment that authorizes the collection of taxes? With the Democrats defunding the police across the nation, their resources are stretched very thin. Self defense is important. I believe taking a firearms class is important if you do not have someone close to you who is well trained and willing to teach you. The NRA provides those classes, they also hold women only classes.
Legal gun owners are not the problem. Most are peaceful, law abiding citizens. It’s the evil/insane and illegal gun owners that are a problem. Does Suddeath honestly believe that enacting new gun laws will solve the criminal use of guns? If gun laws were the answer, Chicago with the toughest gun laws in Illinois, would be Utopia and the Buffalo shooter would have been captured under the Red Flag Law of New York State. Where are the parents of these young men?! Where is the curiosity of the press to find out how a part time employee of Wendy’s had $9,000 worth of weapons, ammunition and tactical gear just weeks after turning 18? Make the death penalty mandatory for killing innocent people.
You cannot legislate your way out of gun violence. Criminals and evil, crazy people are not going to obey gun safety laws, obviously. Where is the punishment for Hunter Biden lying on his federal firearms application? I’d be in jail! We have enough gun laws on the books. Enforce them! Guns are inanimate objects until placed in the hands of a human. Cars do not drive drunk. Forks do not make people fat.
Elizabeth Madden
Georgetown
Reader disagrees with editorial
Your editorial of June 6 called for Indiana lawmakers to repeal Constitutional Carry and pass "gun reforms." Many claims were stated and near the end of your piece, you stated, "These are facts!" "They are not based on emotions or political beliefs."
Unfortunately this all reminds me of one of my favorite Ronald Reagan quotes, "The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant but that they know so much that isn't so!" You state that in 2016 when a permit was still required to carry a handgun, there were no background checks and buying a gun was easier than buying baby formula. That is totally false as a Federal Background check has been required in Indiana (and all states) for decades. Secondly, thanks to Biden and Democrat policies it may well be easier to buy a gun (or almost anything else) than baby formula now but it certainly was not in 2016. The REAL facts are that cities and states in the US with the most strict firearm restrictions also generally have the highest murder rates. Chicago is more dangerous than many combat zones around the world and has had some of the strictest gun laws for years. Unfortunately they also have liberal Democrat prosecutors such as Kim Foxx that repeatedly turn lose violent criminals and put them back on the street to continue their violence. Any research of the most dangerous cities in America will reveal that the greatest common denominator is liberal Democrat leadership and prosecutors/ judges that refuse to punish criminals for violating existing laws.
A great example here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/02/04/bragg-felonies-prosecutions-new-york/
If you want to quote facts, you should make sure that they ARE facts. Your opinion peace is exactly what you said it wasn't: It is clearly based on emotion and political beliefs.
Richard Reynolds
Borden
