Murphy believes kids come first
I have served as Elaine Gunterman Murphy”s teaching assistant, fellow teacher, teacher under her direction when she was principal at Mt. Tabor, and as a long-time friend. I have known her for well over 35 years. The main thing I know about her is that “kids come first.” The students in the NAFC school system are a first priority to her. She has worked diligently to ensure a quality program for all the students in the system and a supportive work environment for all of the employees. We need to re-elect Elaine Gunterman Murphy to the NAFC School Board.
Nancy Dotson, New Albany
Drummond will lead board in right direction
Other than parenting, there may not be a more influential voice into the lives of the next generation than those who are entrusted to teach them in our schools, day in and day out. Along with that, would be the members of school boards who help assist those educators with resources and policy. That’s why I am more than excited to stand in support of Mr. JR Drummond for the New Albany Floyd County School Board District 1. I know JR and his family on a very personal level. The love and leadership he provides to his own family; his commitment to conservative and godly values; his understanding of what young people need to succeed in this changing world — all of those are reasons, among many, why a vote for JR is a step in the right direction!
Dave Hastings, Lead Pastor Eastside Christian Church, Jeffersonville
Wiseheart excited for election, supports Badger-Byrd
I am so excited for the November 8th election! Floyd Countians have the humbling privilege and obligation to vote. I am especially grateful to all of the men and women who sacrificed so much so that I have the opportunity to be a part of electing individuals that align with my belief system.
Thank you to all candidates who have the courage to place your name on the ballot. Public service has many rewards; however, running for office opens one up to public scrutiny, bullying, and sometimes threatening situations for you and/or your family members. So thanks for your willingness to serve.
I pray for peace in our community and country. I believe in the electoral process and I appreciate every person who makes it a priority to vote. Floyd Countians, let us do our research on the candidates, and vote for the folks that align with your belief system. Best of luck to all of the courageous individuals who are in the ballot. Let’s do this!
Trish Badger-Byrd serves people, not a party.
I had the incredible opportunity to serve our NAFCS students and staff with Trish on the NAFCS non-partisan Board of Trustees. Trish is the real deal in regard to public servant. Trish has invested her time, money, and talents into being the most educated and knowledgeable individual to serve our county as the Assessor. Trish is THE most qualified individual to oversee the equitable and fairly assessed values of our Floyd County properties. My property taxes are based upon the assessed value. Trish is THE most experienced individual and I trust her because I have served alongside her and her genuine gift to serve all people has been verified.
I humbly ask that you support the person vs a party for our Floyd County Assessor. Please vote for Trish Badger-Byrd!
Lee Ann Wiseheart, New Albany
Wiseheart deserves re-election
It is with great pleasure that I write to support Lee Ann Wiseheart’s re-election on the NAFC Schools Board of School Trustees. As a former employee of the NAFC Schools for over 36 years (and serving as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and School Board for 22 of those of years), I worked alongside Lee Ann during her time on the School Board. Lee Ann is always willing to help anyone in need and without judgment. I have witnessed this time and time again both professionally and personally with me and my family. I saw over and over the way she cares about co-workers, friends, and this community. She has attended numerous conferences on her own time in order to stay current on school-related issues. Lee Ann is the type of person the NAFC Schools community needs to keep on the Board, especially now with the important task of hiring a new Superintendent. At a time when schools nationwide have serious challenges, it is critical that individuals who will carefully consider the decisions that are necessary to address these challenges are elected and Lee Ann is this person. She has proven she is not afraid to ask the tough questions and have the tough conversations that are needed to make the best decisions for the students and all staff of the NAFC Schools. With Lee Ann’s 12 years of previous experience on the Board and her experience with the Indiana School Boards Association, I encourage you to vote for Lee Ann Wiseheart on Nov. 8!
Pam Schindler, New Albany
Ronau has proven she’s ready for position
I am writing this letter to endorse and promote a School Board candidate for New Albany-Floyd County. There are many candidates running in this race, but Misty Ronau has gone above and beyond to prove that she is ready to take on this position.
Misty has been attending school board meetings for the last few years, so she is well versed in the current situations and decisions that the board is responsible for making. She has also proven to be a huge asset to our community, working in many ways to help alleviate hunger and food insecurities of our Floyd County families. Most importantly, to me, Misty knows and understands that the school-family relationship is one that should be collaborative. Teachers and families are meant to work together; it is a team effort. It is not an “us vs. them” mentality. I believe over the last few years, the perceptions of teachers and schools have changed for many people. But Misty continues to show that if you support teachers and schools, the only outcome is success for all.
Whitney Woods, Greenville
