Editor's column lacked balance
News and Tribune Editor Daniel Suddeath’s recent column about legislation that deals with the issue of transgender athletes lacked balance, in my opinion. I share his concern for the effect of those bills on transgender athletes, but he neglected to express any concern for the non-trans athletes who are adversely affected by unfair competition. The statistics cited in the column allude to the small percentage of transgender students in high school. Those statistics do nothing to mitigate the harmful effect on the non-trans athletes. Shouldn’t their feelings count for something?
I agree with Mr. Suddeath’s suggestion that there should be “serious, respectful and informed discussions among experts” about this issue. But surely we also should include the voices of non-trans athletes, and their families, who have loudly proclaimed their objections to what’s taking place in high school and college athletics. They, too, are “experts,” in my opinion.
As to Mr. Suddeath’s assertion that legislators who support anti-transgender bills are guilty of “smear and scare tactics”: Pot, meet kettle.
Jim James
Charlestown
Al Knable Is The Guy For The Job
My good friend, Al Knable, is running for Floyd County Commissioner in District 1. For the last several years, I have been fortunate enough to have met and worked with Al while campaigning during the last city election in 2019. He has been my mentor during our time serving together on the New Albany City Council and now I consider him to be a close friend. Early on when I was new to the council and at times felt like I was in deep water, Al was instrumental in getting me up to speed to help me be successful. We realized early on that Al and I are both Air Force veterans; Al was a commissioned officer, and I was a non-commissioned officer. The Air Force core values are Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. I truly feel that Al lives up to those values and that his experience is a major factor in his commitment to duty and to the service of the people in New Albany. We have not always voted in line with each other, but I believe that is exactly how it is supposed to be when you are honest and elected to serve the people. We do not have to see eye to eye to have crucial conversations that result in a better outcome for the people we represent and serve.
Selfishly, I do not want to see Al leave the council, but I know that he is the guy for the job. With Al as one of our county commissioners I know that he will put in the work and do the best job he can for the people. In my role as a city councilman, I am excited, and I look forward to the future knowing that there is the potential for a great working relationship in the county. The possibilities to improve services and save taxpayer dollars with city/county partnerships is exciting for me because we want to see constant improvements that help our quality of life. I humbly ask that you support and vote for my friend Al Knable for County Commissioner during the 2022 Primary Election on May 3. See you at the polls!
Josh “JT” Turner
City of New Albany 5th District Councilman
