COVID spreads as fighting continues
Who would think wearing or not wearing a mask would cause someone to fight or get physically hurt.
Vaccinations are available but some people choose not to be vaccinated. For me, I am going to continue making-up until the end of 2021 and maybe longer.
Today people are still getting sick, today we still don't know where it came from and today people are still dying.
Dennis L. Stovall
Jeffersonville
Help in a time of need
Recently I was in need for some specialized help for a loved one. I contacted the heads of some local agencies or departments that I thought would be able to provide me with the answers. Unfortunately they were unable to provide me with the information I needed.
On a whim I called Dale Popp and told him of my necessity. Sometime thereafter his sister, Joan Popp, contacted me with the contacts and information I needed. Words can’t express my appreciation. Our thanks to both Dale and Joan.
John Krueger
Clarksville
