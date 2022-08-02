Thanks for supporting Clarksville Challenger team
The Clarksville Challenger team is a baseball team comprised of special needs players of all ages. We do not keep score and nobody ever makes an out and a TV sports reporter once stated that the mission of the team is simple — to have fun playing the game of baseball and they are good at it!
The team is sponsored by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Optimist Club of Clarksville. Through an annual grant, the Caesars’ Foundation provides the funding needed to provide our players with a special experience, which includes a cold drink after each game, trophies for every player and a year-end banquet that is attended by over 200 people.
Recently, the Challenger Team had a visit from the Clarksville Minor League team, the River City Renegades coached by Justin Lemonds.
The young ladies joined the Challengers on the field and assisted the team throughout the night and it was great to see that a good time was had by all. The Silver Creek baseball team coached by Joe Decker also joined the Challengers on the field for another enjoyable night. Thank you for taking the time to support our team during this hectic time of the year for you — good luck in your upcoming play!
This year, we have 95 players in the league and seeing the smiles on the faces of the players each night indicates how important this program is to everyone involved. The support we receive from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Optimist Club of Clarksville is greatly appreciated. Receiving those trophies at the end of the season is such a thrill for all players! Having Coach Lemonds’ and Coach Decker’s teams join us for an evening of play was unexpected but it provided a memorable experience for everyone involved. We can’t thank you enough for your support of our players and program!
Mickey Higdon, VP Clarksville Challenger League
No amount of secondhand smoke safe
Zero, zip, nada, none!!! No level of secondhand smoke is safe, especially for children. Children exposed to secondhand smoke are at increased risk for effects. Children have a higher risk of coughs, colds, ear problems and chest infections when exposed to secondhand smoke. Having smaller airways and not having a developed immune system makes them more vulnerable.
It doesn’t matter if the exposure to secondhand smoke is inside or outside a building the adverse effects are the same. The only difference is that it may take longer for the particles inside to go away. It is important to note that 85% of the particles in secondhand smoke are colorless and odorless, and there are over 4,000 particles found in secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke spreads through the air and can spread by going under doorways, through windows, and cracks. Fans and opening windows do not prevent secondhand smoke. Neither does the use of air purifiers and air fresheners. The residue from a single cigarette can last for hours.
There are several ways that you can protect your child from secondhand smoke exposure. First, if you are smoker, consider quitting. Not only will that help your child not be exposed, but it is a healthy choice for you. Quitting can be hard, but Indiana has an excellent FREE resource that can help, the Indiana Tobacco Quitline.
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is a FREE resource for Indiana residents. The tobacco quitline provides customized plans to help people quit tobacco. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW or go to quitnowindiana.com.
Some other ways to protect your child is to not allow anyone to smoke inside your home or your vehicle. If you live in an apartment, contact your landlord about having the complex go smoke-free.
Remember just because you can’t see it or smell it doesn’t mean it is not dangerous.
Angie Moore, Jeffersonville Minority Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition
