February computer classes at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Ave.
• Using Google:
Learn how to use Google to its fullest extent; it is so much more than just a search engine.
Monday, Feb. 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Clarksville)
• Excel I
Learn to create and use tools of an Excel spreadsheet. Learn to input data and explore various formatting options and perform calculations with the functions tool.
Monday, Feb. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Clarksville)
• Excel II
Learn to create and use tools of an Excel spreadsheet. Learn to input data and explore various formatting options and perform calculations with the functions tool. This class is the second of a two-part class.
Monday, Feb. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (Clarksville)
• Ebooks and Materials:
Learn how to sign in, search, download, and return digital books, music, magazines and language programs from the library’s website.
Monday, Feb. 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (Clarksville)
• One-on-one:
Make one-on-one appointments to ask questions and learn about your personal devices. These sessions are limited to one hour.
Participants must register in advance as the number of computers available is limited. Please register at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar; or call 812-285-8600.
